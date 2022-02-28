Cuphead: 10 Shows To Watch If You Like The Netflix Series

Video game adaptations have been happening for some time now, from the successful release of Tom Holland’s Uncharted , to the upcoming The Last Of Us HBO TV show , it seems that video games are becoming an even bigger part of pop culture than they ever were before. And now, Cuphead has joined the ranks with The Cuphead Show! on Netflix.

However, the only issue is that this series is so short and the episodes are even shorter. It literally feels like Saturday morning again when I’m a kid and watching those cartoons that only have ten minute stories. If you’ve binged through the show as quickly as I did, you’re probably looking for a new show to binge. Look no further as these shows like Cuphead will surely get you excited.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tom And Jerry (Boomerang)

You know ‘em, you love ‘em, this cat and mouse game has entertained generations through its several decades of existance. Tom & Jerry is a famous cartoon starring the titular characters, Tom & Jerry, as rivals, where Tom the Cat is always chasing Jerry the Mouse - and somehow, Jerry always finds a way to come out on top, most of the time.

I feel like if you watch some of the shenanigans in The Cuphead Show!, there’s a lot of moments that call back to Tom & Jerry. I often feel that the rivalry between Cuphead and Mugman is almost similar to that of the two main characters here, except with a little less violence. However, sometimes all you need is classic slapstick comedy. The characters were so popular they received their own movie in 2021 , so you know it’s good.

Stream Tom and Jerry on Boomerang.

(Image credit: Amblin Television/Warner Bros. Animation)

Animaniacs (Hulu)

This was one of the first shows I thought of when making this list. Animaniacs follows three cartoon siblings, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, who are 1930s stars and are now going on wacky adventures in the new world of television.

It’s hard to really explain what this show is without giving away all the fun stuff. Think of The Cuphead Show! and multiply the wackiness by 10, and that’s Animaniacs. The sibling relationship between these three stars is hilarious, but what really makes it such a great show is that this is a family friendly series that anyone can enjoy.

Stream Animaniacs on Hulu.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Simpsons (Disney+)

You want to talk about the ultimate cartoon? Let’s talk about The Simpsons. This show, which is in its 33rd season, stars the Simpsons family, Homer and Marge, and their children, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, and the crazy adventures that they go through in their small little town of Springfield.

Do I really need to convince you to watch this show? Everyone at some point in their life has seen The Simpsons, I’m almost sure of it, and if you haven’t, then you need to watch some of their best episodes. For fans of The Cuphead Show!, while there is cartoon series set within the world of the Fox comedy called Itchy and Scratchy that’s very reminiscent of the Netflix series, The Simpsons overall mixes in fun slapstick comedy with heartfelt family moments, which makes it perfect for anyone to watch.

Stream The Simpsons on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Gravity Falls (Disney+)

Gravity Falls was a huge hit for the Disney Channel when it first aired. This popular series follows Dipper and Mabel Pines as they spend the summer with their great uncle in the town of Gravity Falls. But things are not as they seem here, and more mysteries pop up more often than you would think, changing their lives forever.

For fans of The Cuphead Show!, this series is the perfect example of a sibling relationship that will surely remind you of Cuphead and Mugman. I’ve always especially loved the little rivalry that Dipper and Mabel have always had, but at the end of the day, they know they work best together and want the best for each other. I wish the show had gotten more seasons but it was good where it ended. Now, it’s up to you to watch it.

Stream Gravity Falls on Disney+.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Looney Tunes (HBO Max)

Now this had to be on here. Looney Tunes is one of the most classic cartoons that you can possibly see. Starring an array of characters, these characters are always up to their elbows in some sort of hijinks, whether that be trying to conquer all of the Earth, to stealing carrots, to hunting down “wabbits.”

I mean, if you haven’t seen any Looney Tunes, for the love of God, educate yourself and watch some of their best episodes. I know I said that Animaniacs seemed to be wacky, but if you want wackiness like The Cuphead Show!, this is where you need to go. This is slapstick times one thousand and you know it. There’s no denying the craziness of Bugs Bunny and his gang of troublemakers. From older folk to babies, Looney Tunes is the cartoon for you.

Stream Looney Tunes on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

It’s been a while since you’ve probably seen a good Mickey Mouse show. The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse follows the titular character that everyone knows, Mickey Mouse! He and his friends, such as Donald, Goofy, Minnie and all the others - often go off on adventures in the world of Disney, facing each challenge one day at a time.

While the comedy isn’t exactly the same as The Cuphead Show!, I still feel that this series is funny enough not only for kids but adults too, and what really makes me put it on this list is that the animation style feels very similar to that of The Cuphead Show! From the older style of the cartoons, it takes me back in time to hand-drawn animation, and honestly, it’s really cool to see.

Stream The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Big City Greens (Disney+)

Moving onto another great Disney Channel show, Big City Greens follows the Green family, who end up losing their farm. In order to not be homeless, they move in with their grandmother in the city - who happens to live on a small farm in the middle of the “Big City.”

For fans of The Cuphead Show!, this series is great. While the animation is clearly done in the modern day, since it is crisp and clear, the way in which the characters act remind me of the Netflix series very much so, from the way they walk to the way they speak. But the premise itself is the most interesting part - a little farm in the middle of a city? How on earth does that even work? Now that’s something I can get behind.

Stream Big City Greens on Disney+.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

You like those random musical numbers in the middle of The Cuphead Show!? Than Central Park will be your new favorite series. This Apple TV+ original follows the story of people who are trying to save Central Park from getting paved over when it is bought by an elderly heiress, and somehow they have to find a way to stop her.

Hands down, this is one of Apple TV+’s best shows yet. While it’s certainly more of an adult show, I feel like Central Park draws heavily from older shows of the past with some of its musical numbers, which is why it so starkly reminds me of The Cuphead Show!. And the cast of this series is great, with big names such as Josh Gad or Daveed Diggs filling in the roles. It’s so good.

Stream Central Park on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Disenchantment (Netflix)

Created by the same person who made The Simpsons and Futurama, this Netflix animated series is full of fun. Disenchantment mainly follows Bean, a princess with a bit of a rebellious streak in her, as she travels across the kingdoms of old with her sidekicks, getting into trouble and crazy adventures as she does.

Keep this in mind - Disenchantment is not a show for kids. While many of these shows on here are family friendly, this is one of the few that is not. However, for my older fans of The Cuphead Show!, this series provides so much comedy that reminds me of the series, from its ridiculous comedic moments to Bean’s sidekicks. You’ll surely find something to love about this wonderful adult animated series .

Stream Disenchantment on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Inside Job (Netflix)

Last but not least, we have Inside Job. This series on Netflix is described as a workplace comedy about a group of workers at Cognito Inc., a place in which they control the world and try to keep conspiracies a secret instead of being exposed.

Created by some of the same people who worked on Gravity Falls, this Netflix series is a special one. For fans of The Cuphead Show!, what I really love about this series is the friendships that evolve between the co-workers, which often remind me of the partnership between Cuphead and Mugman. While this isn’t a kids show either, it’s still a great time for adults and one you should definitely try out.

Stream Inside Job on Netflix.

The Cuphead Show! was as a welcome addition to Netflix, and while those episodes might have been short, there are plenty of other great animated shows out there that you should check out now. As for me, I’ll go and continue watching the latest episodes of Disenchantment.