David Boreanaz Reveals Scrapped Ideas For Jason’s Fate In The SEAL Team Series Finale, And I’m Glad They Weren’t Used
It would have been completely different.
SEAL Team was one of the many shows ending or canceled in 2024, with the military drama officially saying goodbye in October after seven seasons. Even though much of Season 7 was already written before it got canceled, the show still managed to wrap up stories for Bravo and even give David Boreanaz’s Jason a much-deserved ending. However, the actor revealed some scrapped ideas for his character's fate, and I’m very glad they went with the one that aired.
It's no secret that Jason Hayes went through quite a lot during the show’s run, especially in the final season. However, after his TB was made public, his son’s accident, and his PTSD got in the way of how he operated, he finally received a happy ending. He walked his daughter down the aisle, he was no longer worried about the blood on his hands, and his son made a recovery.
That ending almost didn't happen, though, as Boreanaz told TV Insider that while there wasn’t an ending that was seriously considered or he wanted for Jason, the thought of killing him off did cross his mind:
Considering Jason’s kids already lost their mom, it would have been harsh to kill him off, especially since his daughter was preparing for her wedding. Of course, no one could have predicted how his final mission would go. However, since I am still mourning the loss of Clay, killing off another beloved main character would be pretty diabolical for the writers. Also, Jason just straight-up needed a happy ending.
That’s not the only ending that was briefly considered for Jason though. Fans will remember that he was considering leaving the field to be Head of Warfighter Health at DEVGRU, which Ray wound up taking instead. But there were other options for Jason that did not include death, Bravo, or Warfighter Health, as the Bones actor said:
As much as it would be interesting to see him calling the shots from the sidelines, that is certainly not on-brand for Jason. At the very least, he would try it out for a bit and then realize that his heart is on the field. Let's all remember that he hid a head injury because he wanted to be in Bravo. So, being away from the chaos would not work for him.
Luckily, the series ended with Jason still on Bravo, still leading the team and with his head in the right place. It was perhaps the best ending for him, and I couldn’t be more glad that they stuck with it. Fans can decide for themselves if the ending is the best one by streaming all seven seasons with a Paramount+ subscription.
