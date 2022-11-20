SEAL Team Boss Explains Reasoning Behind The Season 6 Finale’s Massive Shocker
SEAL Team ended Season 6 in a shocking way.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 6 finale of SEAL Team, “Fair Winds and Following Seas.”
SEAL Team's Season 6 finale was definitely one of the show's most emotional installments. In it, the team finally made their way home and were able to fully process Clay’s death. On top of that, they had to deal with the fact that their brother is gone, and his wife is now left without a husband and their son without a father. Of course, the series had one more shocker in store before the credits rolled, and it could change things in a big way moving forward. Now, showrunner Spencer Hudnut has provided some insight into the rationale behind the development.
After getting back home to Vah Beach, Jason was awarded a medal for, ironically, saving Clay during the ambush in Mali. Although Stella told him that what happened to her husband was not his fault, Jason decided to use his speech to come clean about his TBI, as he knew it was the reason that Clay was keeping a close eye on him. Command was not happy about what he said, and he lost his officer status (and will likely lose much more). Spencer Hudnut told TV Insider that this professional sacrifice had definitely been in the cards for a little while:
Jason’s TBI has been a prominent storyline for a few seasons now, and he initially hid it from his team. Clay was the one who had been trying to talk some sense into his Master Chief and took it upon himself to have his six in the field to make sure that he had his head on straight. Having Jason finally open up about it -- and to a wide audience that includes his bosses, no less -- really brings things full circle. It also sheds more light on a real-life military subject, an approach that lead actor David Boreanaz thinks is the reason critics overlook the show.
But that wasn’t the only shocker. In the final minutes, Command had a chat with Jason about his stint at the ceremony. Soon, Ray came in and came clean about his PTS, which resulted from his capture. And then there was the rest of Bravo and other SEALs, who came forward about their own personal struggles in the field that they’ve been hiding. Spencer Hudnut further explained what the end was all about and how it could set up a potential seventh season:
The scene was definitely powerful, given how surprising it was to see Ray chime in alongside a bunch of other SEALs. During his interview, the show's EP, also revealed that the remaining SEALs were all veterans, which really reflects what Jason (and the series as a whole) has been trying to bring attention to:
The fact that actual veterans were incorporated into such a powerful scene makes the episode that much sweeter. Paramount+ has had an impact on SEAL Team’s direction and, as a result, the series has been able to get into the nitty gritty of military life. When the show moved to streaming, David Boreanaz was excited partly because of the way the cast and crew would be able to tell even more authentic stories about the brave men and women who risk their lives for the U.S. All in all, the writers and producers definitely seem to be doing their best to respectful, and this finale further proves that.
I'm very eager to see how the series moves forward following Jason's revelation and the SEALs' reaction to it. The show has performed well at Paramount+, so one can only hope that it won't be too long before a specific decision is made. In the meantime, there's plenty of room to speculate as to what might happen next.
