Dexter: Resurrection Creator Explains Why He Killed Michael C. Hall’s Character In New Blood

This article includes SPOILERS for Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, and the premiere episode of Dexter: Original Sin, which recently debuted as part of the 2024 TV schedule . If you’re not caught up yet, you can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription with Showtime.

Few TV finales spark debate like Dexter: New Blood ’s seemingly deadly finale , a shocking conclusion where the beloved antihero, played by Michael C. Hall, met his end at the hands of his own son, Harrison. Now, as Showtime’s titular serial killer universe expands with the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin and a sequel series Resurrection set to hit the 2025 TV schedule next summer, creator Clyde Phillips is reflecting on the controversial choices that shaped Dexter Morgan’s fate — and why fans haven’t seen the last of him.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter , Phillips explained the reasoning behind his bold decision to kill Mr. Morgan in New Blood, describing it as an effort to honor the integrity of the character and bring a definitive end to his story. As he tells it:

When I wrote that [New Blood] finale — which was the most watched single episode in the history of Showtime, by the way — the internet went insane over it. Because they loved Dexter so much, and they love Michael Hall so much. I wanted to take out ads at the time that said: ‘I only had Michael Hall for one year.’ Back when we did New Blood, I only had him for one year. I didn’t want him going off to prison or disappearing into the fog or any of that business [in the finale], so I decided to be bold about it. The internet hated it.

The finale, aptly titled “Sins of the Father,” saw Dexter urge Harrison to kill him to break the violent cycle that defined their lives. For Phillips, this was both an artistic and practical choice. He noted that anything short of a conclusive finale would have felt dishonest following the original series’ divisive 2013 ending, in which the beloved antihero faked his death and became a lumberjack. But, as the creator points out, everyone hated it.

However, the character’s death wasn’t the end of the story. Enter Original Sin, a prequel series that delves into the origins of Dexter’s murderous instincts and the moral code instilled in him by his adoptive father, Harry Morgan (played by Christian Slater). The series follows a young Mr. Morgan, portrayed by Patrick Gibson, as he navigates his dark urges and begins his journey to becoming the calculating killer fans know.

Phillips revealed that the twist in Original Sin’s opening minutes sets up even bigger surprises for Resurrection. Dexter, it turns out, survived his apparent death in New Blood, thanks in part because the actor behind the serial killer picked up his phone and made a call. He explains:

Michael came back to me and said, ‘You know what, Dexter’s in my bones; Dexter’s in your bones, Clyde. Let’s keep going. Can you figure out a way to make it happen?’ And I did.

Clyde Phillips has kept the Dexter universe alive and thriving, and for us die-hard fans, that’s nothing short of a gift. If you’re wondering how to watch the prequel series Original Sin, it’s already streaming on Paramount+ as of December 13, 2024. New episodes drop every Friday, with a Sunday night premiere at 10 p.m. on Showtime for those who prefer the old-school viewing experience.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for what’s next, the sequel series Resurrection is gearing up for a 2025 debut, picking up with the forensic specialist with a dark side’s miraculous recovery from his gunshot wound and diving back into the dark and twisted tale we can’t get enough of.