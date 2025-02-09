I Didn't Think I Needed Another O.J. Simpson Documentary, But Then I Watched American Manhunt On Netflix

I have watched so many documentaries about the late O.J. Simpson over the years that I’ve honestly lost count of how many hours I’ve spent going through the “Trial of the Century.” So much so that I convinced myself that I didn’t need another series about the Pro Football Hall of Famer/actor/murder suspect, who was found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, more than 30 years ago. But then Netflix had to go and drop American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson.

Early on the 2025 TV schedule , the four-part docuseries about the life, times, and alleged crimes of Simpson was released for anyone with a Netflix subscription , meaning that countless viewers (including those who have thought they didn’t need another documentary on the 1994 double-murder) could watch it all unfold. I didn’t need to watch it, but I ended up binging the 2025 Netflix original series . Here are some of my thoughts on one of the most popular shows of the year so far.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Grew Up In The Time Of The OJ Simpson 'Trial Of The Century' And Have Watched Countless Documentaries About The Case

I was between the ages of six and seven when all the O.J. Simpson stuff was going on and have vivid memories of watching everything from the infamous low-speed chase in the white Ford Bronco to rushing to a vacation rental so my dad could watch his arraignment and the countless clips from the actual “Trial of the Century.”

In the nearly 30 years since Simpson’s acquittal, I’ve watched way too many documentaries, movies, specials, and TV shows about Simpson, his alleged crimes, and everything that followed the tragic and brutal deaths of his ex-wife and her young friend. Though the late football star didn’t care for it , I was a huge fan of American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. And I was an even bigger fan of Ezra Edelman’s Academy Award-winning documentary, O.J.: Made in America, which I still consider the best of the best when it comes to the subject.

All of this is to say that I know way too much about the case, all the major players, the various theories, and the whole episode’s place in American pop culture and history in general.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Despite Not Really Covering New Ground, American Manhunt Presents The Case In Great Detail And With Great Style

Before I pressed play on American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, I had a feeling the true crime series , despite being around five hours long, wouldn’t really be covering any new ground. I mean, how could it, unless some physical evidence was found after being lost for 30-plus years or someone came forward with some new (and substantiated information)? My guess happened to be the case, which is totally fine, because it’s still fascinating after all these years and various chronicles of the June 12 murders and everything that followed.

While it doesn’t really bring anything new to the table, the four-parter explores the case in great detail and with great style, which honestly makes it both an enlightening and entertaining exploration of the biggest court case of my lifetime, and perhaps of all time. With each episode spending 60-plus minutes (the finale is 92 minutes) breaking down the night of the crime, the chase, the trial, and the verdict, there’s a lot to unpack, and the documentary does it very well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Did Like How The Docuseries Focuses On How Mistakes And Bad Decisions Can Add Up

One thing I did really like about American Manhunt was how it focused a lot of time on how small mistakes and bad decisions can add up. This is especially true when it comes to the murder investigation and how mistakes and decisions made by detectives ended up preventing key evidence or witnesses from being permitted during the nearly one-year jury trial. Blood samples not entered into evidence, forensic specialists accidentally touching items found at the crime scene, and so on all led to big problems later on.

The documentary doesn’t point the blame at anyone in particular when it comes to this, but it does allude to the fact that the defense’s demand for a speedy trial forced the prosecution to speed through the prep, which could have led to even more mistakes along the way. Again, this is nothing new, but the way it’s presented was really fascinating to watch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

American Manhunt Didn't Change The Way I Thought About The OJ Simpson Case, But That's Okay

Since American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson doesn’t present any new evidence (even some of the stuff said in interviews are things I’ve heard before), it didn’t change the way I thought about the case. I will admit that I’m totally fine with this and I didn’t go into the documentary hoping for new discoveries or to have my understanding of the case change in any way. But I could be in the minority here, and someone else could finish watching the bingable Netflix series with a whole new understanding of the saga.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If You've Never Watched An OJ Simpson Documentary, American Manhunt Is A Great Place To Start

I honestly think that American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson is the perfect option for someone who hasn’t watched anything about the “Trial of the Century” and wants to have a crash course. It has a great presentation, a tremendous pace, and is the most accessible. Maybe that’s why it’s been sitting atop the Top 10 ever since arriving on Netflix in January 2025 .

Sure, O.J.: Made in America is still the best documentary about Simpson’s life and legacy, but that nearly eight-hour film is about so much more than just the 1994 murders that will forever be tied to his name and spends a large chunk of its runtime tackling social issues. This isn’t to say that American Manhunt shies away from such issues and how they may or may not have contributed to Simpson’s acquittal, but it’s more focused on the double-murder than anything else.

All of this is to say that I am really glad that I watched American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson instead of acting like I had seen and heard everything that has been said about the case. If you’re on the fence, it’s time well spent.