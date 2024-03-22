Doctor Who Channels David Bowie In First Trailer For Season 14, And I'm Excited About All These 'Changes'

Doctor Who Season 14 is coming in May, and I don't think even the most dedicated Whovians are prepared for what that means after watching this trailer. The British franchise's first season on Disney+ looks to be channeling David Bowie and going all-out for Ncuti Gatwa's run, and we're getting everything from Bridgerton influences to a reptile Ruby Sunday. In short, I'm on board with these "Changes," and I can hardly wait to use my Disney+ subscription to stream it.

The Season 14 cast is stacked, but Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson shine as true stars in the trailer. It's hard not to be a little sad that we'll see Gibson exit Doctor Who after one season, but the adventures teased so far look fantastic. I'm not typically one for the franchise going prehistoric, but seeing Ruby's entire body change as a result of the "butterfly effect" was truly stunning.

Another highlight in the trailer was the brief appearance of Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood being shocked by the TARDIS arriving, which is a bit strange. I'm still unsure what her deal is, but I'm hoping Season 14 will bring us more answers about how she knows who The Doctor is and what he does.

I felt like Doctor Who's trailer also featured a quick cameo by David Tennant's Doctor, but of course, I'm going to notice that. Sadly, it looks like Ncuti Gatwa's timelord is merely looking at the Fourteenth Doctor in a hologram and that Tennant himself will not have any scenes in the season. It's disappointing but to be expected, considering the actor himself was brutally honest about his odds of returning again. However, seeing Gatwa really come into his own, and make changes that help define his Who era is something I can't wait to see.

(Image credit: BBC)

I'm also curious about what was happening with the scenes depicting the destruction of London on Earth. My guess is that this will be some event The Doctor and Ruby will try to prevent from happening and not some inevitable event that comes to pass. It could also just be a one-off episode that shows a grim look at humanity's future, which Doctor Who has done in the past.

One thing I was surprised we didn't see is the teases for the Abbey Road episode, which will feature The Beatles. Perhaps that's being saved for a later trailer closer to the release, or the show wanted to focus on something other than the Fab Four, considering they used David Bowie's "Changes." By the way, they picked the most fitting Bowie song to help define Doctor Who and this era we're entering.

Overall, Season 14 of Doctor Who looks like it will be incredible, and it's a little surprise following the 60th anniversary and Christmas specials. Russell T. Davies' return, paired with a rising star in Ncuti Gatwa and a huge upgrade in visuals via a Disney partnership, truly makes this feel like a new era of the franchise, and I can't wait to see more of it.

Be sure to mark your calendars for Doctor Who Season 14's premiere on the 2024 TV schedule coming to Disney+ on May 11. With two episodes dropping worldwide, it's sure to be a big day for Whovians across the globe, and I'm stoked to see how much the franchise may grow and gain new fans in this new era.