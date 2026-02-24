I Don't Mind Netflix Splitting Seasons Up, But Bridgerton Season 4 Does It The Wrong Way

Bridgerton is one of the best Netflix shows to binge-watch, and is one of the most popular shows on the streaming service. We're currently in the midst of Season 4, which is available for those with a Netflix subscription. Just like the last season of Stranger Things (as well as Season 3), the book-to-screen adaptation was split into two parts, released a month apart from each other. While I don't mind this strategy, I think that Bridgerton fumbled this time around for a key reason.

For its most popular shows, Netflix has been splitting up its seasons into multiple parts. That includes Wednesday, Stranger Things, and (of course) Bridgerton. While I enjoy how this unifies the viewing experience for fans, I had an issue with Season 4's schedule. Namely because there wasn't enough of a cliffhanger for my taste.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1's Cliffhanger Wasn't Juicy Enough.

Bridgerton first did a split release in Season 3, and it ended on a wild cliffhanger. In Episode 4, Penelope and Colin end up making love in their carriage, afterward he gets down on one knee and proposes to her. It was titillating and thrilling, and the drama was at a fever pitch considering her secret identity as Lady Whistledown. But season 4's midseason cliffhanger wasn't quite as juicy.

Episode 4 of Season 4 featured a steamy stairway scene, where Benedict and Sophie kissed inside Bridgerton House. At first, it looked like their romance was finally hitting its stride... before he asked her to be his mistress. Awkward. While this plot line continues to be the driving force of the season, the end of Episode 4 was a letdown when compared to Penelope and Colin's from Season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

To be clear, I am really enjoying Season 4 of Bridgerton overall. I love the Cinderella-inspired story of Sophie Baek, and think that both her love story with Benedict and her history with Katie Leung's Lady Araminta Gun is super captivating. I just don't think that the midseason finale was quite as effective as we saw last season. And as a result, I'm not quite as eager for the show to release Part 2 on February 26th.

Netflix's split-season release strategy is overall effective, but it's the most helpful when there's a killer cliffhanger to leave fans on. Just look how the internet exploded after Part 1 of Stranger Things 5 was released, complete with that huge Will Byers twist. Obviously, it's not ideal for shows to have to structure themselves around the release schedule, but it might be a necessary evil to buoy fan interest.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will debut February 26th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if Sophie and Benedict work out.