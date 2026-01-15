Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Made A Big Change For Season 4, And Her Post Nearly Made Me Spit Up My Coffee

Bridgerton is one of the best Netflix shows to binge-watch and the steamy book-to-screen adaptation will be back soon for Season 4. The first half of the season will arrive for those with a Netflix subscription on January 29th, with Nicola Coughlan and the rest of the starring cast returning in the process. The Derry Girls actress revealed a big change coming to her character Penelope, and her caption is so funny I nearly spat out my coffee.

What we know about Bridgerton Season 4 is limited, but the main story is expected to be about Colin Bridgerton, and his new love interest Sophie. But the rest of the titular family is expected to return, including Penelope aka Lady Whistledown. Coughlan took to Instagram to show a sneak peek at her character in the new season, and the caption is pretty delightful. Check it out below:

A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) A photo posted by on

I love this girl. "Wig Inception" is a hilarious way of looking at the way her hair color and Penelope's have been swapped... twice over. Obviously, this is a reference to the iconic Christopher Nolan movie, and shows what a great sense of humor Nicola Coughlan has about her ongoing role in Bridgerton. Now bring on the new episodes!

As the Doctor Who actress points out, she's a natural blonde who has spent years wearing red wigs in the Netflix series. After all, three of the Featherington sisters are portrayed as redheads. But Penelope is going to wear a blonde wig in Season 4, meaning she's a blonde playing a redhead who is wearing blonde hair. Is anyone else's head spinning?

(Image credit: Disney+)

It should be interesting to see how serious Nicola Coughlan's role a Penelope is in Season 4 of Bridgerton. Last season was all about her and Colin, as well as her friendship with Eloise being strained as a result of her secret identity as Lady Whistledown. The leading characters of Season 1 and 2 faded into the background a bit after their story was resolved, so will this mean we'll see less of Penelope? Hopefully not... especially considering her new look.

Hopefully, the fact that Penelope is Lady Whistledown means that she won't be going anywhere anytime soon... even if Julie Andrews' voice is the one narrating her words. Fans are also invested in her friendship with Eloise, so hopefully that means that she'll still be a major player when the show returns to Netflix for its highly anticipated fourth season.

All will be revealed when the first half of Bridgerton Season 4 premieres on January 29th, followed by the second half on February 26th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see how steamy the show is for its next chapter.