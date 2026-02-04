Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotted An Error In Bridgerton, And Now I Can't Unsee It

Those of us with a Netflix subscription got very lucky at the end of January, when Bridgerton Season 4, Part I finally hit the streamer. Fans are eating up the romance of Sophie and Benedict, enjoying that spicy stairwell scene, developing theories about who will discover the Lady in Silver’s identity, and even enthralled with one of the new side characters. But, when a show is as beloved as this one is, you can bet that people tend to watch with an eagle eye, and such fans have now spotted an error that I simply cannot unsee.

What’s The Error Fans Spotted In Bridgerton Season 4, Part I?

As of this writing, the first part of Bridgerton Season 4 is still the #1 attraction on Netflix, which is hardly surprising, seeing as how only a few days have passed since the 2026 TV schedule delivered the delightfully upstairs/downstairs season to audiences. I wouldn’t be surprised if folks have already gone through the four episodes on offer once and are now in a repeat viewing, which may have led to some of them discovering an anachronistic detail that was hiding in plain sight during the Bridgerton ball in Episode 1.

The clever and incredibly well-visioned TikTok user chelsi_or_yesi posted the evidence of their findings, which show Sophie’s wicked stepmother, Lady Araminta Gun (portrayed by Katie Leung of Harry Potter fame) unmasked at the ball while speaking with Violet. And? Well, just look:

Y’all? That is sho’nuff a whole Band-Aid or flesh-colored plastic tape on her ear! I can tell you that while I was watching the show, it did seem like something was kinda off with Lady Araminta (her evil tendencies excluded), but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. This must have been it, though in going back to watch the episode, which seems quite a bit darker on my screen than it is in that TikTok, I don’t think I would have been able to pinpoint the bandage on my own.

It was likely used to cover Leung’s piercing, which you can see if you look closely at her in this interview video from 2020:

(Image credit: GBH)

I’m not a makeup artist, but it seems to me that using a tiny bit of makeup to cover the hole left by her piercing would have been way less noticeable, even considering how difficult it must have been for this TikToker to spot the very modern bandage on her ear. And, make no mistake, this isn’t some AI trickery. In watching the scene again, and looking for it, the tape is much easier to spot.

In fact, I went ahead and tripped through some of the other scenes with Leung in Part I of the season, and guess what? Now that you know tape is present you can 100% tell it’s there, with it looking like they chose another method to cover the spot after about halfway through the second episode.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Look, this is hardly the biggest oopsie in television history (We all remember the Game of Thrones coffee cup, right?), and if nothing else the fact that someone clocked a mistake so tiny just serves to remind everyone how enormously popular Bridgerton still is.