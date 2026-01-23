Watching The Bridgerton Family All Together Is Always Fun, But Here’s Why Those Scenes Actually Make The Cast ‘Lose (Their) Minds’

Romance fans with a Netflix subscription have lots of viewing options and things to look forward to, but Bridgerton Season 4 has certainly been one of the most anticipated 2026 TV premieres. While there are sure to be delightful twists, lovey-dovey turns, bangin’ sex scenes aplenty, and wonderful bits with the whole family in the new episodes, some of the cast just opened up about why those Bridgerton family scenes actually make them “lose” their “minds.”

Why Do Bridgerton Family Scenes Make The Cast Lose Their Minds?

If one just went scene by scene through the three seasons of Bridgerton so far, there’d be no doubt amongst most why so many millions of people love the Regency romance so much. Along with the sometimes-awkward-to-film sex scenes, the series has delivered heartwarming moments, swoon-worthy couples, delicious dialogue, wonderful characters, and even numerous amazing scenes featuring Queen Charlotte. So, it would be easy to think that the cast is just as unreservedly positive as much of the viewing public.

However, it turns out that filming the show can have its difficulties, despite stars like Jonathan Bailey noting how much they love working on the series. The cast of the series is expansive, with there being eight Bridgerton kids and mom Violet roaming around their manse at any given point, so even though fans love those scenes that show the whole family together, it turns out they can be rather tricky to film. Stars Luke Newton (Colin), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca) revealed as much to IMDB, with Newton sharing:

The way that it’s written, there’s always a line per Bridgerton to sort of establish that we’re all there. So that we know it’s going to take like 15 hours to go like [gibberish]. And it’s so quick, so fast-paced. So, we always say that it’s so hard in those moments, like if you have three or four lines or you have a bit of a monologue or you have a back and forth, it’s so much easier to memorize. But when you’ve got to like shoehorn in your one line in a scene of like ten lines, that’s when all the outtakes come out.

Man! Am I the only one having flashbacks to the Reagan family dinner scenes on Blue Bloods and all the complications the actors dealt with while filming those ever-important meals? At least the Bridgerton family scenes aren’t centered around dining, right?

Was he exaggerating when he said those family scenes (which typically take place in the Bridgerton’s combined drawing/morning room, where the clan usually gathers to start their days before heading out to mingle with other families in the Ton) take a whopping 15 hours?! There is a lot of business for everyone to get up to in these moments, with people coming, going, switching seats, snacking, drinking, playing the pianoforte, and whatnot, but still! That is a long ass time to work on one scene!

Dodd noted that when the time comes for a cast member to “shoehorn in” their one line, everything “goes quiet, and somebody is like, ‘Oh, it’s me!’” which then leads to those outtakes Newton mentioned. As Jessie added:

Sometimes I’ll be able to look at the script, and I’ll be like ‘And that’s when we’re all going to lose our minds.’ I can tell where it’s gonna happen.

Wow! Well, we only have a few days now until we can see just how chaotic those Bridgerton family scenes will be in Season 4, and honestly, I can’t wait!