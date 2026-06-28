Dutton Ranch’s Cast Joked About Death In Season 1's Finale, But Yellowstone History Suggests We Should Be Worried

The finale of Dutton Ranch is right around the corner, and I think we need to prepare for the worst. This spinoff on the 2026 TV schedule has proved to be ruthless, and after Episode 8 ended with Joaquin calling his dad and Rip and Beth learning about the Jacksons’ corrupt business, it feels like all-out war could break out. Meanwhile, the cast is joking about the potential death that could happen. However, while they were keeping things light, Yellowstone history tells us we should actually be quite worried for our favorite characters.

The Dutton Ranch Cast Joked About Characters Dying In Season 1’s Finale

Obviously, the cast of Dutton Ranch is not allowed to divulge details about who survives Season 1 and who doesn’t. So, during an interview with Us Weekly , the cast commented on the future of their characters with jokes and exaggeration. For example, Natalie Alyn Lind, who plays Oreana, quipped:

At least three people — is it three or four people that die in the finale?

Also, while Finn Little, who plays Carter, said we should be “very worried,” Lind wouldn’t let anything slip, humorously saying:

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I don’t want to give anything away. Nobody dies. Everybody dies. .. Oh, wait, they’re all dead.

Meanwhile, Zachariah actor Marc Menchaca said that death is “always a possibility,” and it’s one he knows well, seeing as he has “a pretty good track record of saying bye-bye on a show.” He went on to joke that he’s died so many times on camera that his wife made a “death reel” for his birthday.

As for Juan Pablo Raba, who plays Joaquin, he thought he might bite the bullet after Episode 6. Thankfully, he didn’t, and he doesn’t want to, explaining:

You hope for the best and you hope it’s going to be a long run. But you really don’t know. I really hope we can really work this for many seasons because I think there’s so much story to tell.

Considering Dutton Ranch has been renewed , we know some of the characters will be back. However, while the cast was lighthearted about this topic for the most part, Yellowstone history tells us we need to take the possibility of losing a character or two very seriously.

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Yellowstone History Suggests We Should Always Be Worried That Characters Could Die

*The following section contains major spoilers for Yellowstone (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ), 1883, 1923 and Marshals (all of those, and Dutton Ranch are available with a Paramount+ subscription ).*

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