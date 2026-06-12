That Jamie Name Drop In Dutton Ranch Was Unexpectedly Terrifying (And One Star Told Me It's Like Game Of Thrones)

Spoilers for Episode 6 of Dutton Ranch are ahead! You can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription .

While we know Jamie Dutton was killed at the end of Yellowstone, both spinoffs on the 2026 TV schedule have made it clear that the people surrounding the Duttons have no clue what really happened to him. So suspicions are rising, specifically on Dutton Ranch right now, as the late Dutton sibling got name-dropped in Episode 6. That alone was terrifying; however, after one of the show's stars mentioned Game of Thrones while talking to me about all this, I’m even more scared.

Beulah Brought Up Jamie During A Conversation With Beth

During a conversation at a bar, Beulah told Beth about her boys, Rob-Will and Joaquin, and she said she “had no problem putting a bullet in the skull of anything that threatened” them. She also noted the similarities between the Dutton family and the Jacksons, saying:

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Taking in wayward sons. Joaquin, Carter, Montana’s former Attorney General Jamie.

I don’t know about you, but mentioning Jamie right after she said she’ll shoot anyone who messes with her family sent chills down my spine. Then, to make matters more dramatic and to really hammer home the fact that the end of Yellowstone very much still matters, Annette Bening’s Beulah responded to Beth saying she doesn’t think about her brother anymore with:

Yeah, well, I don’t blame you. I mean, but one has to wonder what really happened. Him, gone missing after what happened to your father?

The conversation ended with Beth saying she doesn’t think about that either, and Beulah just making a “Hmm” noise. While no direct threats were made, it’s certainly scary that Beulah is questioning what happened to Jamie, and it further proves why Beth has met her match with the Jackson family matriarch.

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Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This inlcudes Dutton Ranch, which drops weekly on Fridays.

Why One Dutton Ranch Star Compared This Moment To Game Of Thrones

Now, when I interviewed Zachariah actor Marc Menchaca, we chatted about his scene with Kelly Reilly , training, and the cliffhanger we’re left on at the end of Episode 6. That’s how Game of Thrones came up. I asked him how he reacted to that moment between Beth and Beulah when he read the script and wondered how this kind of reveal could haunt all the characters on this Yellowstone spinoff. In response, he told me:

Well, I think that just leaves everything up in the air, like a kind of a Game of Thrones situation where you don't know who's gonna live. Obviously, you know, I hope that Zach and Azul make it through. I feel like we're kind of like two rescue donkeys that are bonded together, and we either are sold together or we're staying put.

I think this is a fantastic point. While there aren’t dragons flying around this universe, the stakes are certainly high, and what happens next is always unexpected.

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Overall, what Menchaca’s comment reminded me of was – spoilers for Game of Thrones, which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription – Ned Stark’s death and the Red Wedding. When I watched the fantasy series, both those moments shocked me, as main characters were brutally killed off. On that show, no one was safe, and moments like those left me terrified about what could happen next.

On Dutton Ranch, Beulah name-dropping Jamie shows that she’s in the know about the Dutton family and its demons. It also proves that she’s willing to be ruthless. So, as Menchaca said, like GOT, it feels like "everything is up in the air" as these families battle it out for power and control. So, we’ll just have to tune in every Friday to see who lives to fight for another day as Dutton Ranch continues airing on Paramount+.