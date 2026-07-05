Dutton Ranch's Finale Fell Into The Same Pattern As Other Yellowstone Shows, But I'm Not Mad About It (Yet)

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet streamed Dutton Ranch’s Season 1 finale via Paramount+ subscription or watched it on Paramount Network, so be warned!

Since its earliest days, the Yellowstone franchise has leaned almost entirely into the idea that nothing in life is more important than land and family, and those imposed truths have been all kinds of self-evident over the years, extending to the various prequels and spinoffs. To that end, Dutton Ranch veered into some familiar territory with its Season 1 finale cliffhanger that hearkened back to the Dutton family’s heightened drama back in the flagship’s second season, as well as Marshals’ own potentially deadly finale.

Let’s first lay out what happened in Dutton Ranch’s “El Padrino,” and then we’ll touch on how it seems to be a retread of this franchise’s most common narrative twists, though not necessarily in the worst ways.

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Carter Got Snatched Up By Joaquin's Ruthless Dad Mariano

When this season kicked off, I was hoping that Finn Little's Carter would become an independent character who handles duties correctly and proudly, and one who amasses accomplishments, without just being a headache for Rip and Beth due to his endless line of terrible decisions. Of course, he fell into the latter role immediately, and has yet to do anything inarguably brilliant. (Squatting at the late Dwight's house is maybe his smartest move.)

I guess it's good that he didn't get a chance to screw up his plan to run off with the pregnant-and-panicking Oreana — which he definitely would have — before he was knocked out and kidnapped by henchmen working for the Season 2 big bad, Mariano Reyes (portrayed by Raoul Max Trujillo ). Naturally, that abduction went down when Rip and other protagonists were defending their home from another batch of Mariano's murderous crew.

On the one hand, it's a smart move, since Beth has evolved her emotional core to embrace and protect Carter. His absence throws a stick into her normally steady spokes, and the same most goes for Rip, who's just as invested in keeping Beth happy as he is in specifically making sure Carter is safe.

On the other hand, it's k