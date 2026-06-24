Dutton Ranch Has Been Renewed, And There Are 3 Yellowstone Characters I Want To See In Season 2

The Duttons have not had their last ride, as Dutton Ranch has been renewed for Season 2. Considering the viewership records this Yellowstone spinoff broke as it aired on the 2026 TV schedule and the success of the franchise as a whole, this news shouldn’t come as a surprise. So, I’ve already been thinking about what could happen next and who could return for a cameo.

Dutton Ranch Has Been Renewed For Season 2

Now, before we get to what could happen, let’s talk about what has happened. Dutton Ranch quickly became a beloved Yellowstone show , so it makes perfect sense why Paramount+ decided to drop this exciting announcement a few weeks before the Season 1 finale:

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According to the streamer, the show amassed 12.9 million viewers globally in the week after its premiere. That’s the biggest series launch in Paramount+ history. It also had the biggest series premiere on cable since 2023, as it drew in 2.9 million viewers.

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Along with that, Dutton Ranch’s reviews were fairly positive. Plus, considering its success as well as the quick renewal for Marshals , the other Yellowstone spinoff that aired this year, this kind of news felt inevitable. So, now that the future is secure, let’s dream about who could show up.

There Are Three Yellowstone Characters I’d Like To See On Dutton Ranch

While I would love to see any familiar character on Dutton Ranch, I do think there are three people I want to see most. So, without further ado, let’s talk about who should make their way down to Texas.

(Image credit: Fred Hayes/CBS)

Kayce

I know this is obvious, but it needs to be stated again. Kayce and Beth are the only two living Dutton family members from their generation, and it’s kind of weird that they haven’t talked since Yellowstone ended and their respective spinoffs began. However, thankfully, Kelly Reilly has said she wants a crossover , Cole Hauser wants to go back to Montana , and Luke Grimes has said he’d love to reunite . So, this feels inevitable; it’s just a matter of figuring out when and how they could find their ways into each other's shows.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Young John Dutton

I think it’s safe to say that Kevin Costner will not be returning as John Dutton, considering what happened both on and off-screen. However, it’s important to remember that he’s not the only person who played Yellowstone’s patriarch. Josh Lucas played John in flashbacks, and I’d love for him to come back and do that on Dutton Ranch.

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We know Beth’s past and her father loom large over this new show, and the flashbacks in the OG series were some of my favorite moments. So, by bringing back Josh Lucas as John Dutton, the series could dive further into Rip and Beth’s past and give us some more screentime with the patriarch who kicked this whole franchise off.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Jimmy

This feels like a no-brainer, so I’ll keep it short. Jimmy is in Texas as far as we know, and he’s a beloved bunkhouse boy. It only feels right that Jefferson White be invited over to Dutton Ranch to do some cowboying.