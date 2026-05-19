Marshals Star Confirms Season 2 Return Ahead Of Finale, But It Sounds Like We Still Have Reason To Worry

While Dutton Ranch is only just opening up its post-Yellowstone storyline via Paramount+ subscription, Marshals is now right up against its Season 1 finish line, with questionable futures for several members of the team, as well as for Kayce and Tate’s home. We already know Season 2 is on the way to the back half of the 2026 TV schedule, and now we know we won’t need to worry about Logan Marshall-Green’s Cal getting killed off in the concluding installment. Assuming we can trust the actor, that is.

Cal got quite the showcase in the penultimate episode, "The Devil at Home," as he was finally able to come clean about the medical diagnosis he received earlier in the season and has kept to himself ever since. He shared with Arielle Kebbel’s Belle that he’s currently suffering from a pancoast tumor, which is a rare cancer found at the top of the lungs. As Marshall-Green told TVInsider, despite Cal feeling as alone as can be most of the time, he was able to unburden himself with Belle due to their past and their innate kinship.

If you’re like me, you may have spent Cal’s entire admission feeling that him coming to terms with his illness is likely a sign that he’s going to get killed off soon, possibly even in the impending finale itself. However, the actor himself seemed to confirm that he’ll be living and breathing when Season 2 arrives, saying:

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We’re dogging, right out of the gate, about seven, eight pages a day. . . . [Season 2 will] pick up right where we left off, literally and figuratively. No rest for the wicked. Logan Marshall-Green

What’s more, Logan Marshall-Green told the outlet that he’d never seen the twist coming that plays out in the finale. Which sets up its own independent level of speculation. Is it possible that Cal gets injured in a way where his fate is unknown at the end of the episode, only for him to be killed off as soon as Season 2 starts? That would just be cruel.

But it would also play into his claim that Season 2 picks up right where Season 1 leaves off, presumably right in the middle of whatever twist has been set up. If lead characters are only fatally maimed when the finale credits roll, that allows the cast and crew to stick with the notion that those characters will be back in the future, even if it’s only to get killed off unceremoniously in the opening minutes of the premiere.

Now I wonder why more shows aren’t trying to pull one over on viewers in such a way. Maybe it’s cause showrunners are just too honest these days. Bahaha. Never that.

(Image credit: Fred Hayes/CBS)

Beyond Cal, I do wonder if Miles is doomed, considering he went AWOL on a hunt for vengeance, and was suspended indefinitely after he was discovered to be going against orders to potentially take down the personal responsible for distributing the fentanyl that took his friend Sabrina’s life. Or maybe that was him pulling more away from the team in order to get more acquainted with Thomas Rainwater. I could see that happening quite easily.

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Whatever goes down in the final Season 1 ep, I won’t be breathing easy until Cal is still breathing by the time the credits roll on "Wolves at the Door."

Marshals’ Season 1 finale is hitting CBS on Sunday, May 24, at 9:00 p.m. ET. We almost definitely won’t see any crossplay with Dutton Ranch, but Kelly Reilly shared her interest, and Gil Birmingham told CinemaBlend he thinks Beth and Kayce would still be communicating with each other. So here’s hoping Season 2 will bring some crossover fun.