The Dutton Ranch Cast Is Ready To Ride Again As They React To Season 2 Renewal

While Dutton Ranch’s renewal didn’t come as a surprise, it’s still incredibly thrilling to know that we’re going to get more of this great Yellowstone show . To prove that point, some of the cast reacted to the Season 2 news, and it’s very obvious that they’re more than ready to get back in the saddle.

In celebration of Dutton Ranch being picked up for a new season, an epic video was posted on the show’s Instagram account. This was the clip multiple members of the cast used to react to this news, too. Take a look:

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Now, let’s start with Finn Little’s reaction. Alongside Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning as Beth and Rip, Little came back to the Yellowstone universe to play their adopted son, Carter. They’re the only three members of the Dutton Ranch cast reprising their roles from the flagship series, and they’ve been doing a great job at keeping this family’s story going. So, it makes sense that Little is very excited to ride with his on-screen family again, as he wrote on Instagram :

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DUTTON RANCH has been RENEWED for SEASON 2. 🤠🤠 Thanks for watching!

That’s such a sweet reaction, and I love that he thanked the fans for watching, too. However, we aren’t done watching yet, because there are more episodes of Dutton Ranch that will air on the 2026 TV schedule . So, make sure you keep watching with a Paramount+ subscription .

This grateful and enthusiastic attitude was clear in Natalie Alyn Lind’s post, too. She plays Oreana Jackson, Carter’s love interest and a member of the family that runs the Ten Petal Ranch. Re-posting the renewal announcement on IG , the actress wrote:

Thank you to everyone who’s followed along with us for season 1 of [Dutton Ranch] SEASON 2 COMING SOON!!!

She also posted a video on her Instagram Story reacting to the news. Her excitement was palpable as she enthusiastically said:

OK, so I just heard some very good news, and I cannot stop smiling. Season 2, Dutton Ranch, we're ago, baby! We're coming back! Yay!

Considering the viewership record Dutton Ranch broke and the swift renewal of Marshals , its fellow Yellowstone spinoff that airs on CBS, a Season 2 felt obvious. However, in today’s landscape, you never really know what’s going to happen with a show until an official announcement is made.

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So, now the cast can officially celebrate and look forward to what’s coming down the road. That’s for sure what Juan Pablo Raba, who plays Joaquin, is doing, as he wrote