DWTS’ Tyra Banks Called Out For Charli D’Amelio Neck Comment, But Some Of The Model's Fans Have Come To Her Defense

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 continued earlier this week with 15 couples showing off new routines for “Elvis Night.” During the episode, TikTok mega-star Charli D’Amelio and her dance partner Mark Ballas particularly impressed with a quickstep to “Bossa Nova Baby” and received high marks all around. However, there was one awkward moment during criticisms from the judges when they told D'Amelio to keep her head up and stick her neck out more. Tyra then pronounced that D’Amelio had the “most beautiful neck in the world.”

Following fans tuning into the DWTS episode on TV or with a Disney+ subscription , some went on social media to call the moment “creepy,” which The Sun reported. However, not everyone agrees that Tyra Banks’ comments were particularly notable. Check out this reaction:

Ok now this is an example of people being too sensitive. Tyra is being slammed because she told Charlie she had a nice neck? pic.twitter.com/wtwatXy77hSeptember 27, 2022 See more

Here’s what Tyra Banks said: "Now, I love your neck. You have the most beautiful neck in the world. I love it." While it’s not a typical compliment, a few fans defended the host for her comments. Check it out:

@HelloRaiea : Anyone that has ever watched Tyra Banks knows this is the most Tyra thing she could possibly say. She is always trying to give young girls uplifting comments. She didn’t want Charli to be discouraged.

@shelbyreilly711 : people freaking out about tyra banks and charli d'amelio would not have survived the america's next top model seasons

There you have it. Out of context or without knowing more about Tyra Banks, the comment might come off as “creepy,” but we’re talking about a supermodel. It’s her job and life to look at the structure of the body in a way the average person wouldn’t notice. Plus, Tyra Banks is known for her memorable commentary on America’s Next Top Model, which has been a lot more outlandish than complimenting someone’s neck. Earlier this year, Banks was also dragged on TikTok for the “mistreatment” of a “plus-sized model.”

The week prior to this, Tyra Banks and Charli D’Amelio went viral when fans also believed the host mocked the contestant for being so sweet and humble “for one of the most famous teenagers in the entire world.” Many took that as a backhanded compliment to the 18-year-old, reading between the lines that she perhaps thought that D’Amelio was going to be a brat in real life.

Tyra Banks turned 48 this past December following an over-30-year career in the spotlight. Banks began modeling when she was 15 and later became the first Black woman to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In the ‘90s, she got into acting and was briefly part of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with Alfonso Ribeiro , who now co-hosts with her on DWTS.