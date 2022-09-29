Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga: What To Know Before You Watch The New Netflix Docuseries

Between late 2020 and early 2021, it was hard to escape the madness surrounding the GameStop stock saga in which the internet briefly turned the struggling video game retailer into one of the hottest options on the stock market. In the nearly two years since it all went down there has been talk of movies based on the battle between small investors and massive hedge funds over the fate of the company. Though none of those have come to fruition just yet, the 2022 Netflix series Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga tackles the drama, what led to it, and what has gone down since in a multi-part documentary.

From its story to tone and everything else you’d care to know, where are some things to keep in mind before you watch…

Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga Focuses On The Battle Between Hedge Funds And Redditors Over The Retailer’s Stock In 2020

The docuseries largely focuses on the battle between the hedge fund managers and wealthy investors who were attempting to “short” the stock and the online community (mostly on Reddit) of small “retail investors” who found out about the scheme and decided to buy up stock to cause the price to skyrocket. But this is just barely scratching the surface of the docuseries’ scope…



The Docuseries Also Provides Insight Into What Led To The ‘GameStonk’ Phenomenon

The docuseries also provides insight into what led to the “GameStonk” Phenomenon. The opening moments are dedicated to the 2008 financial crisis, the government bailouts of banks, and whether or not Wall Street learned anything from the experience or if they went back to “business as usual” in the years following the collapse.

One “retail investor” in particular points out in Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga that she took the experience very personally, especially when it came to hedge funds forcing companies like Toys ‘R’ Us into bankruptcy in the years preceding the GameStop saga.

Hedge Fund Managers And ‘Retail Investors’ Are Interviewed At Length

With Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga being multi-faceted the series includes extensive interviews with various hedge fund managers and “retail investors” who found themselves at opposite sides of the financial battle. Both groups are given time to justify their actions and desires, which prevents the docuseries from feeling one-sided. Various reporters and financial experts, like Mad Money host Jim Cramer, also pop up to provide context and additional layers to the story.



Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga Contains Three Short Episodes

Watching Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga won’t eat too much of your time as it contain three episodes, with the longest being only 41 minutes in length. The pacing of each episode makes the series feel like it’s even shorter, making it a quick two hours from start to finish.



The Docuseries Is Rated TV-MA For Language

Like a lot cultural and true crime docs on Netflix, Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga is rated TV-MA. But unlike titles like Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, the new series has its mature rating simply because of the language used throughout. If you don’t mind cussing, you won’t have a problem here.



Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga Has Varying Tones

Finally, it should be noted that Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga has varying tones throughout its runtime. There are times where the series is truly unsettling (especially when talking about financial ruin and the 2008 recession) while others are hilarious (there are so many memes). This brings balance to the series, which creates a fascinating experience and history lesson.

If all of this sounds like it’s right up your alley then you should check out Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga. However, keep in mind that you will need a Netflix subscription if you want to watch one of the more fascinating titles on the 2022 Fall TV schedule.

Stream Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga on Netflix. (opens in new tab)