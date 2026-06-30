Elle Reviews Are Here, And Critics Have Objections To The Legally Blonde Prequel Series
What, like making a prequel is hard?
You can tell that a movie like Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde is a classic when we’re still quoting Elle Wood’s iconic lines and talking about the “bend and snap” a quarter-century after its release. Now we’re getting the chance to know the unlikely law student before Harvard, as the prequel Elle is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule. Reviews are here, and many critics have objections.
Elle, which will be available to stream with a Prime Video subscription starting July 1, takes place six years before the events of Legally Blonde. Newcomer Lexi Minetree is taking over Elle Woods duties from Reese Witherspoon, and the comparison pics between the two are pretty spot-on. So where do the critics’ issues lie? In his review of Elle, IndieWire’s Ben Travers says the prequel series doesn’t attempt any of the humor or charm that made us love the 2001 movie. Instead, he says, it’s a tired teen drama with a lazy (and inexplicable) mystery. He gives it a D+, writing:
One issue the reviews are calling out is one that we at CinemaBlend even pointed out after seeing Elle’s trailer: The series ultimately cheapens the plot of the movie by putting Elle through the same conflicts only six years earlier. Therese Lacson of Collider rates Elle 5 out of 10, confirming the very thing we were concerned about:
Marah Eakin of The Wrap says the prequel feels “thin and forced,” taking the heightened comedic fantasy world of Legally Blonde and replacing it with “a dour hellhole full of gloomy teens.” In Eakin’s words:
Dave Nemetz of TV Line says Elle is cute enough with some clever moments. However, there’s a certain “spunk” missing from it, as it trades what we loved about Legally Blonde for teen drama clichés. The critic gives it a C, writing:
It’s not all bad, though. Vicky Jessop of NME’s review of Elle gives it 4 out of 5 stars, saying that fans of Legally Blonde who are looking for more of the fish-out-of-water tale they love will be happy with this offering, which takes a lot of the movie’s beats and freshens them up for a modern-day audience. Jessop says:
It looks like a bit of a rough start for the Lexi Minetree-led series, though it’s definitely worth noting that the majority of the reviews I read went out of their way to compliment the actress’ portrayal of the beloved character. So far Rotten Tomatoes scores Elle Season 1 at 43% from 13 reviews.
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If you love Legally Blonde or are looking for another teen dramedy to dive into, all 8 episodes will hit Prime Video on Wednesday, July 1. If you want to rewatch Reese Witherspoon’s movies, those are also available on the same streaming service.