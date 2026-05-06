I Dig The Legally Blonde TV Show's First Trailer, But Does It Cheapen Elle's Story In The Movie?

To say that I'm a fan of Legally Blonde would be an understatement. I've adored the 2001 movie since its release, so there was no question about me watching Prime Video's upcoming series, Elle, with my Prime subscription when it arrives on the 2026 TV schedule. Watching the newly released teaser trailer for the show has me extra excited.

See, I'll just rip the dating-my-self bandaid off right now and say that I was a '90s teen myself. More the flannel-wearing kind than pink-wearing kind, but that's just fine here, since this new series clearly showcases both edges of that style spectrum. Regardless, as much as I'm loving this first look at the new show, I think it's only right to bring up the topic of the plot, and how it might change the way we view the plot of the original movie.

My first reaction to the trailer was to obsess over all of the mid-'90s nostalgia on display as we're introduced to Lexi Minitree's Elle Woods, a '90s Los Angeles teen bound for Seattle with her parents. From the pager to her dazzling platform wedges, to Bruiser's preppy Lacoste get-up, I'm here for all of it! After the glow of grunge being the new pink began to wear off though, the topic of the plot came up.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

As the teaser implies, Elle is a fish-out-of-water story, wherein our heroine is forced to leave Bel Air with her parents to move to Seattle for her dad's job. While '90s Seattle would be an ideal scene for many teens of the era, it's not at all Elle's vibe, and we're left to wonder how she's going to fit in. Sound familiar?

To be clear, I'm excited to see how Elle rises to this challenge, as we know she's capable of adapting to her surroundings, while maintaining that pink, bejeweled aura we know and love about her. I also get why it's impossible to completely ignore the parallels between the original movie, where Elle is a fish-out-of-water in Boston while attending Harvard Law School in order to try to win back her boyfriend. I think it's valid to be concerned about this story being told having the potential to cheapen the movie's story if it doesn't connect in the right way.

After all, Elle is introduced to us in the original movie as someone we assumed had always surrounded herself with people who dress similarly and are into the same things that she is. Going to Harvard was completely new territory for her, or so we thought. The growth we see Elle have throughout the movie is one of the things that makes it so charming and uplifting. If this new show is aiming for the same kind of story, it's going to have to walk a fine line between building an interesting plot for Elle in this part of her timeline and also, presumably, making sure it still lines up with the start of the 2001 movie.

I'm prepared to see this series take some liberties with the character and plot in order to make the show work, and hopefully create some stakes. I'm both curious and excited to see how it works, and optimistic that, when the show premieres on Prime Video on July 1, 2026, Elle will be a lot of fun (I'm also hoping Elle has as many great quotes as Legally Blonde does!). I just hope it doesn't end up changing my views of Elle from the movie, at least not in a negative way.