I Was Here For Elle's Bonkers Storylines Until One Twist Gave Me Whiplash

Spoilers for Elle are ahead! You can stream all of Season 1 with an Amazon Prime subscription right now.

Elle, the prequel series to Legally Blonde (one of the best movies of the 2000s), has premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, and it reminds me so much of the soapy and silly teen dramas I grew up watching. I mean that in every way too. On the one hand, it features fun, romantic, and exaggerated plots like those shows from the 2000s and 2010s. On the other hand, it features some wild whiplash-worthy and confusing plot twists many of those shows had too.

So, while I was here for all of Elle’s absurdity, I have to say, there was one bonkers plot twist I couldn’t get over.

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Overall, I’m Here For How Bonkers Elle Is

Listen, I can get behind outlandish storylines and silly plot points. In fact, I love when a show leans into them.

For example, Elle’s new school having essentially no sports other than cross-country is ridiculous, but I was here for it. I thought it was creative and quite fun to see Lexi Minetree’s character put together a homecoming event around a cross-country meet. Plus, it was this event that really helped solidify Elle’s love triangle that I’m now very invested in.