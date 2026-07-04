The Love Triangle In The Legally Blonde Prequel Has Me Distressed, And One Of Elle's Stars Made Me Realize Why

SPOILERS are ahead for Elle Season 1, now streaming with a Prime Video subscription.

The Legally Blonde prequel series just landed on the 2026 TV schedule earlier this week, and I’ve already binged the whole season. What, like it’s hard? The season finale left a pit in my stomach as Elle Woods finds herself between Dustin and Miles – especially since I’m not totally sure which guy I want to see her with. As I think about it, I found some comments from one of the show’s main cast members that helped me understand why I’m probably as confused as the future lawyer is.

Why Elle's Love Triangle Has Me Perplexed

The last shot of Season 1 has Elle and Dustin sharing a smooch while Miles watches it happen from a distance. On one hand, it’s a moment I wanted to happen as the chemistry between Elle and Dustin started to really build in the second half of the season. But at the same time, my heart breaks for Miles as well.

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I totally get why Miles would be both confused and angry at seeing Elle suddenly kiss another guy after what happened between them. Elle and Miles had an adorable first kiss, but things ended before they could even heat up because Elle was worried about ruining her friendship with his ex, Shannon. Also, I'm caught between Miles being more of Elle's type and liking the idea of Elle going against type with Dustin.

Usually when I watch shows with love triangles like this, I have a clear favorite. Honestly, I’m kind of stuck on this one.