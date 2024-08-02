Emily Henry's People We Meet On Vacation Adaptation Tapped A Hunger Games Alum And My Lady Jane Star To Lead, And I'm Equally Shocked And Thrilled

My fellow Emily Henry fans get excited because we just got some massive news about Brett Haley’s upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation! After a ton of speculation about who could play Alex and Poppy in the rom-com, we finally know who has been cast as them. While the news about a Hunger Games actor and My Lady Jane’s star landing the roles genuinely shocked me, it’s also thrilling and perfect.

It was reported that Tom Blyth – who famously led The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Coriolanus Snow – and Emily Bader – who just had her break-out role in the fan-favorite Prime Video series My Lady Jane – have been tapped to play Alex and Poppy, per Deadline . Both these actors had their big breaks within the last year, and they are on the up-and-up, so it’s thrilling to see them cast in such a highly anticipated project.

Also, to announce the casting, Netflix released a video of the two actors and Henry chatting about how excited they are for the film. Let's just say my enthusiasm about this matches Bader’s reaction to getting the part, which you can see below:

The casting surrounding the adaptation of Emily Henry’s books – all of which have movies or TV shows in the works – has been a point of speculation and excitement for fans. Following a viral St. Patrick’s Day post , Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri were cemented as favorites , and I personally, thought they’d be a good fit for People We Meet on Vacation. So, not seeing their names attached to the project added to the shock. However, now that Blyth and Bader have been dubbed our Alex and Poppy, I’m fully on board.

In case you haven’t read the book, here’s a brief rundown: the story follows Alex and Poppy, two longtime friends who take annual vacations together. The book flashes back and forth between trips from years past and their present vacation, which comes after something bad happened that caused them to not talk for a long time. It’s a lovely friends-to-lovers tale, and Blyth and Bader feel like great fits for these characters.

Over the last year, I’ve become such a big fan of both Tom Blyth and Emily Bader.

Back when Songbirds and Snakes came out, fans swooned over Blyth, making edits that went viral on TikTok and praising his performance. While he was playing a truly evil character in the film, he brought a new dimension to Snow that we didn’t get in the first movie. He also really proved his range by playing a character who is descending into evil.

Now, I can’t wait to see him take on a lighter role! He strikes me as someone who is perfect for Alex. The character is a bit quieter, he’s very kind and he’s a homebody. He adores Poppy, and I think Blyth will be able to play the struggle Alex faces with her perfectly in the film.

As for Poppy, she’s an outspoken and energetic travel writer who is described as a “wild child” in the book. While Jane is not a wild child in the slightest in My Lady Jane, she is strong-willed, sassy and witty, just like the People We Meet On Vacation character.

One of the reasons My Lady Jane is getting such good reviews is because of how excellent Bader is in the leading role. She commands the screen as Jane, and she played out the romance side of the show with Edward Bluemel perfectly, so I know she has what it takes for this rom-com.

All around, I’m thrilled for Blyth and Bader. They have Emily Henry’s stamp of approval, which is all I needed to be excited about this casting news, AND they just happen to be two wildly talented actors who I’ve become a big fan of.