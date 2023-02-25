Eva Mendes Pens Sweet Message To Pamela Anderson After Watching Her Netflix Documentary

Last year, the story of Pamela Anderson and her infamous sex tape with Tommy Lee once again became a topic of conversation after the Hulu series Pam & Tommy became a huge hit. Meanwhile, Anderson was negatively affected by having to relive her past with the series’ success, without her permission. The actress and model said the series’ existence gave her “nightmares.” But now Anderson has taken control by telling her own story through the Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story . The doc has been acclaimed, and Eva Mendes is one of the latest people to show it some love.

Eva Mendes knows a little something about the highs and lows of the movie industry, as she was a Hollywood actress from the late '90s until about a decade ago, when she quit acting . The actress recently took to Instagram to share this sweet message that included her thoughts on Pamela Anderson’s candid documentary. Take a look at the post:

The Ghost Rider alum shared on social media that she really enjoyed checking out the Netflix documentary. She also recalled how she worked with the Baywatch icon around two decades ago on V.I.P. when she was a “nervous actor” just starting out in the industry. Eva Mendes remembered her co-star making her feel “welcomed” and how it meant “so much” to her. In her words:

About 20 years ago I was in an episode of her show VIP. She was so Incredibly sweet to me. I was a nervous actor just starting out & she made sure I felt welcomed. An actor never forgets that. It means so much. I’m so happy she’s finally telling her story. Lotsa love to you beautiful.

V.I.P. was an action TV show that Pamela Anderson starred in from 1998 to 2002. The series saw her play a woman named Vallery Irons, who accidentally finds herself heading a bodyguard agency for celebrities. Eva Mendes was cast in one 1999 episode when she was in her early ‘20s, and the gig predates her early movie roles like Training Day, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Hitch.

The Once Upon a Time in Mexico alum also said that she is happy Pamela Anderson told her story on her own terms. It’s great to see one actress supporting another’s circumstances, especially given how vulnerable Anderson is in the 2023 Netflix movie release . Pamela, a Love Story hit the streaming service on January 31 and spent two weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10, even reaching the Top 10 in 48 countries.

The doc chronicles the Canada native's story, with the actress and model sharing heartbreaking truths about her life. Among her recollections are the time she was sexually abused by her babysitter at a young age and the moment she was raped at the age of 12. She also recalled how posing for Playboy magazine empowered her because she was sharing her body of her own volition.

Pamela Anderson also opens up about her own side of the infamous sex tape story, her tumultuous relationship with Tommy Lee and so forth. In addition, the film was simultaneously released with Anderson's memoir -- Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth. Anderson has been a pop cultural icon, but this is the first time she’s really been so honest about her life experiences to the public. Doing such a thing can be nerve-wracking, but it's likely comforting for her to know that she has people like Eva Mendes in the wings ready to support her.

Those looking to check out Pamela, a Love Story can do so by grabbing a Netflix subscription.