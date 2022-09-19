Eva Mendes Gets Real About Why She Quit Acting In Hollywood 10 Years Ago

Eva Mendes spent much of the 2000s and 2010s starring in notable hits, including Training Day, Hitch, and The Other Guys. She was one of Hollywood’s most reliable stars for a decade or so. But during the mid-2010s, Mendes stopped acting in film and television altogether. Her Hollywood disappearance mystified fans who wondered why she gave up acting. After re-emerging in recent months, The Other Guys actress gave the real reason why she quit acting 10 years ago.

The last film the Hitch star appeared in was the fantasy thriller Lost River, which was partner Ryan Gosling’s directorial debut. That being her most recent film performance was on purpose, according to Mendes. Her “over-it” attitude came through as she admitted to Variety that she didn’t “really miss it.” Like many Hollywood actresses, it appeared the Fast & Furious alum was over trying to find good roles. Before she stopped working in entertainment, Mendes even considered creating her own opportunities.

I got tired fighting for the good roles. There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.

It appeared like Mendes was just over the whole thing by the time creating roles for herself entered the picture. Hollywood just wasn’t supplying her with enough material on top of dealing with her insecurities as an actress pushed her out. Besides, motherhood seemed to be her calling as raising her two daughters with Gosling felt like something she was “supposed to do right now.” This was a huge departure for Mendes, who didn’t want to have kids before meeting her longtime partner.

The main issue Eva Mendes had with Hollywood was being limited in her acting career due to her ethnicity. The 48-year-old actress felt pigeonholed by being a Latina. Despite leaving the film industry 10 years ago, she flirted with the idea of returning after seeing the strides Latina actresses have made in recent years.

There are more opportunities for Latina actresses now, but when I bowed out 10 years ago, I wasn’t being offered things that weren’t specifically Latina. It is exciting that things are different now, so who knows what I will do in the future. But right now, I’m keeping it in the home with my kids.

She loves being a mom right now. But seeing other Latina actresses thriving may have piqued her interest in returning to Hollywood. All she needs now is to get the proper role to coax her back much like fellow actress Cameron Diaz. Much like Diaz, Mendes has been exploring other opportunities away from acting, including her co-ownership of the kitchen product brand Skura Style. Maybe hopping back into Hollywood will quell those rumors of her and Gosling reportedly moving away to his native country Canada.

Of course, the Out of Time star has been living her Barbie girl dreams as Gosling will play Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. She’s done everything from creating the perfect hashtag to support him to asking her longtime partner to give her the Calvin Klein underwear from the infamous set photo. Maybe The Gray Man star will do the same for Mendes one day if she decides to make films again.

In the meantime, you watch her last film role in Lost River by renting/buying the film through an Amazon Prime Video subscription. While Eva Mendes won’t appear in any films this year, multiple upcoming movies are set to arrive in 2022.