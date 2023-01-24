Pamela Anderson Opens Up About How 'Sick' The Pam And Tommy TV Show Has Made Her

While Pamela Anderson is well known for many things, like being one of the most recognizable members of the Baywatch cast and her many Playboy appearances, her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee became a very much unwanted claim to fame when their home videos were stolen and released as a sex tape . The actress/model has been clear over the past few years about how that incident negatively impacted her, and even refused to be involved in the making of Pam & Tommy series, which detailed the case. Now, the star is opening up about how “sick” the show made her.

What Did Pamela Anderson Say About Pam & Tommy Making Her Sick?

Even though the V.I.P. star and her ex-husband declined to give their permission for the show, which debuted for those with a Hulu subscription in early February 2022, or be involved in the making of it at all, it still went on to generate a lot of positive reactions from viewers and critics. The series has already gotten a number of awards nominations, winning an Emmy for the makeup that turned Lily James and Sebastian Stan into Anderson and Lee .

But, the ‘90s icon is now taking her story back, and in the upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story (which Stan seems interested in watching ), (via Entertainment Tonight ) opened up about how the show made her feel, saying:

It really gives me nightmares. I have no desire to watch it. I never watched the tape, I'm never going to watch this…They should have had my permission…nobody really knows what we were going through at the time…I blocked that out of my life. I had to in order to survive, really. It was a survival mechanism. And now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick…My stomach feels right now like it's just been punched. I don't feel good right now.

According to those behind the making of the true crime series, the goal was always to show how the couple were victims of a crime, and to let viewers in on how Anderson, in particular, was victimized repeatedly by the footage being stolen and distributed. But, seeing as how she wanted no part of the fictionalized account, it’s led many people to wonder whether or not it actually did more harm than good, with her friend Courtney Love denying the production the right to use her image. And, when you take into account Anderson’s comments in the new documentary, it certainly seems hard to argue that the intended goal was met.

The Home Improvement actress, who also clarified that she and the musician never set out to make a sex tape, noting that the people who stole and sold their footage “found all the nudity they could from different Hi8 tapes, and they spliced it together,” also has a memoir coming out Love, Pamela, where she claimed that Tim Allen flashed her on set . So, it seems pretty obvious that Anderson is done with letting others decide how her life is viewed.