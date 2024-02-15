After Evil Was Cancelled By Paramount+ After Four Seasons, One Star Is Already Hoping For Another Streaming Service To Step In

The 2024 TV schedule is already making some big changes, and it's only February! Another show has been cancelled, with Evil set to end for fans with Paramount+ subscriptions later this year. The show already had an unconventional ride, starting on CBS before moving to streaming, but that ride is ending in the foreseeable future. That is, unless Paramount+ reverses the cancellation or at least one star gets their way about a rescue from another streaming service!

Evil Cancelled After Four Seasons

The fourth season of Evil will be the last, according to an announcement from Paramount+, but with the order for an bonus four episodes. Co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Robert and Michelle King thanked the streamer for "giving us four bonus episodes to end EVIL in the world in style," which suggests that the extra installments will be used to tie off loose ends that might have still been dangling at the end of the planned fourth season finale. The bosses added that while it was "in many ways" a dream project, "evil will outlast EVIL."

No official date in May was named for the premiere of the fourth season, but if Paramount+ releases episodes weekly just like Seasons 2 and 3, then the final round of episodes should last into the summer. This seems to be the end of the road for the psychological mystery that has been investigating the origins of – what else? – evil since Season 1 premiered on CBS in 2019 before making the move to streaming.

One Star Wants A Rescue

At least one star evidently isn't ready for Season 4 (even with the four bonus episodes) to be the end of the road, however. Shortly after the cancellation was announced, Katja Herbers – who has been playing Kristen Bouchard on Evil from the start – took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with a message:

We're all super sad @paramountplus has decided season 4 is our late. @netflix u up? Care to snatch up the goods?

It's certainly not unprecedented for Netflix to step in and rescue cancelled genre shows, as the streaming giant did just that for Manifest after it was axed by NBC. Herbers has since deleted that post, but she did repost a fan message saying "STOP CANCELING ALL OF THE BEST SHOWS." In response to a fan asking if their show has been cancelled, she also posted:

Yes, ours too!! We’re pretty heartbroken. Thank you so much for all the support 💞

At the time of writing, Katja Herbers seems to be the only cast member who publicly called for a Netflix rescue, but there are signs that other stars would be on board. Christine Lahti, who plays Sheryl Luria, wrote on X:

So sad that this is the final season but it a doozy!! I’ve loved every second of this wild ride.

Lahti also showed support for a fan by reposting their message about being "pissed" but not shocked by the bad news:

I am pissed but not surprised that this is Evil's last season. A sign of how hard it is to sustain the most fun, twisted & ambitious types of televisionFebruary 15, 2024 See more

Kurt Fuller, who plays Dr. Kurt Boggs in the drama (although showed off his comedic chops on Night Court last season), wrote on X that playing Dr. Boggs on Evil was one of "two perfect jobs in 40 years." He expressed that he was "sad and so grateful," and then reposted this message from a fan hoping for a future beyond Season 4:

we need to find another streaming service for you guys! this show is too good to not stay on the air!! come on @netflix, @AppleTV, @PrimeVideo, @AMC_Networks, @StreamOnMax… someone has to have the good sense to pick up this show!!

It remains to be seen if Evil will have a future beyond the four bonus episodes of the fourth season, but it ranks on our list of the best Paramount+ shows for a reason! Whatever the future holds, the consensus among all of the cast members who have responded so far seems to be that the show was a great experience that they are grateful to be part of. For now, take a look at the teaser:

Whether or not the upcoming fourth is the last, you can currently find the first three seasons of Evil streaming via Paramount+. There is plenty of time between now and May for a refresher – or even a binge-watch from start to finish – so give it a shot!