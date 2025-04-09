A Fan Asked Michael Weatherly When NCIS' Tony And Ziva Spinoff Will Hit Paramount+, And I'm So Pumped By His Clue-Filled Answer

Right now, the NCIS franchise has three shows running on CBS: the flagship series, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney. All three are winding down their current seasons on the 2025 TV schedule, and all three have been renewed for the 2025-2026 TV season. But soon they’ll be joined by a fourth show: the streaming-exclusive NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which sees Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their characters from the original NCIS. But when can start watching this show using a Paramount+ subscription? A fan asked Weatherly about this, and I’m excited about the clue-filled answer he gave.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva wrapped filming in February, thus kicking off the countdown of when the completed episodes will reach out eyes. Over on X, Michael Weatherly had this to say when a fan inquired about his predictions of when the series will be released:

Oh hi-ho! It’s so, so… close to nearly being a thing we can show. But do you why Doctors are so good at golf? They have lots of Patients. (But not like crazy patience. Like, normal patience with surprises that make you happy. Like Xmas Patience.)

I think I’m picking up what he’s throwing down here, even if it was a long walk to get there. If my keen deductive skills are correct, we can probably expect NCIS: Tony & Ziva to arrive by… Thanksgiving? I’m kidding, apparently Michael Weatherly has it on good authority that the spinoff will come out sometime during the Christmas season. If that is indeed the case, and assuming it’s getting 10 episodes like most Paramount+ original shows do per season, then that would stretch Tony & Ziva’s run into February 2026 or maybe even March 2026 if it’s a late December drop.

Admittedly, I was hoping that NCIS: Tony & Ziva would be ready in time for this summer. That way, while the other NCIS shows were on break from their network TV runs, fans could follow along with this spinoff’s title protagonists being paired together onscreen for the first time in over a decade. But hey, I’m not going to look a gift horse in the mouth. As someone who’s been watching the original NCIS since 2008, I’m just thankful Weatherly and de Pablo are back in the NCIS-verse on a regular basis.

Tony and Ziva were last seen sharing screen time in the NCIS Season 11 episode “Past, Present, and Future,”which was Cote de Pablo’s last appearance as a series regular, while Michael Weatherly left the main cast in the Season 13 finale. But in the years to follow, de Pablo reprised Ziva in the Season 16 finale and a few Season 17 episodes, and Weatherly made a surprise appearance in the David McCallum tribute episode that aired in Season 21. But we’ve known that Tony and Ziva reunited offscreen a long time ago, allowing them to finally raise their daughter Tali together.

Alas, the events of NCIS: Tony & Ziva will follow the protagonists going on the run in Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. We’ll see what specific dangers await them once the spinoff premieres, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for when the official release is announced, be it during Christmastime or another portion of the year if Weatherly is way off.