A Fan Asked Michael Weatherly When NCIS' Tony And Ziva Spinoff Will Hit Paramount+, And I'm So Pumped By His Clue-Filled Answer

News
By published

Let's analyze.

Right now, the NCIS franchise has three shows running on CBS: the flagship series, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney. All three are winding down their current seasons on the 2025 TV schedule, and all three have been renewed for the 2025-2026 TV season. But soon they’ll be joined by a fourth show: the streaming-exclusive NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which sees Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their characters from the original NCIS. But when can start watching this show using a Paramount+ subscription? A fan asked Weatherly about this, and I’m excited about the clue-filled answer he gave.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva wrapped filming in February, thus kicking off the countdown of when the completed episodes will reach out eyes. Over on X, Michael Weatherly had this to say when a fan inquired about his predictions of when the series will be released:

Oh hi-ho! It’s so, so… close to nearly being a thing we can show. But do you why Doctors are so good at golf? They have lots of Patients. (But not like crazy patience. Like, normal patience with surprises that make you happy. Like Xmas Patience.)

I think I’m picking up what he’s throwing down here, even if it was a long walk to get there. If my keen deductive skills are correct, we can probably expect NCIS: Tony & Ziva to arrive by… Thanksgiving? I’m kidding, apparently Michael Weatherly has it on good authority that the spinoff will come out sometime during the Christmas season. If that is indeed the case, and assuming it’s getting 10 episodes like most Paramount+ original shows do per season, then that would stretch Tony & Ziva’s run into February 2026 or maybe even March 2026 if it’s a late December drop.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Not only will you need Paramount+ to watch NCIS: Tony & Ziva, you can also stream the rest of the NCIS catalog on the service alongside all kinds of other content. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

View Deal

Admittedly, I was hoping that NCIS: Tony & Ziva would be ready in time for this summer. That way, while the other NCIS shows were on break from their network TV runs, fans could follow along with this spinoff’s title protagonists being paired together onscreen for the first time in over a decade. But hey, I’m not going to look a gift horse in the mouth. As someone who’s been watching the original NCIS since 2008, I’m just thankful Weatherly and de Pablo are back in the NCIS-verse on a regular basis.

Related Stories

Side-by-side NCIS images of Jimmy Palmer, and Tony DiNozzo & Ziva David

(Image credit: CBS)

NCIS’ Brian Dietzen Shared With Us Why Fans Should Be Excited About The Tony & Ziva Spinoff: ‘I Can’t Say Too Much, But…’

Michael Weatherly Is Trolling NCIS Fans With His Latest Post About A Vacation (That’s Also A Nod To Filming Tony And Ziva’s Spinoff)

Tony and Ziva were last seen sharing screen time in the NCIS Season 11 episode “Past, Present, and Future,”which was Cote de Pablo’s last appearance as a series regular, while Michael Weatherly left the main cast in the Season 13 finale. But in the years to follow, de Pablo reprised Ziva in the Season 16 finale and a few Season 17 episodes, and Weatherly made a surprise appearance in the David McCallum tribute episode that aired in Season 21. But we’ve known that Tony and Ziva reunited offscreen a long time ago, allowing them to finally raise their daughter Tali together.

Alas, the events of NCIS: Tony & Ziva will follow the protagonists going on the run in Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. We’ll see what specific dangers await them once the spinoff premieres, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for when the official release is announced, be it during Christmastime or another portion of the year if Weatherly is way off.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

A Poet Trying To Sue Taylor Swift For $30 Million Complains She Can’t Find Her, And It Sounds More Like The Tortured Legal Paperwork Department

How To Watch Reunion Online And Stream BBC British Sign Language Revenge Thriller For Free From Anywhere

After Dire Wolf Life, Uh, Found A Way, Jurassic Park Had An A+ Response
See more latest
Most Popular
Jeff Goldblum saying &quot;Life finds a way&quot;
After Dire Wolf Life, Uh, Found A Way, Jurassic Park Had An A+ Response
A screenshot from the Eras Tour trailer of Taylor Swift talking into a microphone and holding her arms up.
A Poet Trying To Sue Taylor Swift For $30 Million Complains She Can’t Find Her, And It Sounds More Like The Tortured Legal Paperwork Department
The Thunderbolts* team looks up in shock from a wrecked city street.
Marvel Fan Who Allegedly Saw Thunderbolts* Test Screening Has A Comment For All Those Feeling 'Jaded' By The Movies 'Feeling All The Same'
Miri (ROSE AYLING-ELLIS), Carly (LARA PEAKE), Daniel Brennan (MATTHEW GURNEY), Christine (ANNE-MARIE DUFF), Stephen Renworth (EDDIE MARSAN) for BBC&#039;s Reunion
How To Watch Reunion Online And Stream BBC British Sign Language Revenge Thriller For Free From Anywhere
Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts
Florence Pugh Talks ‘Eating Strange Snacks’ And Four Other Reasons (I Mostly Agree With) For Seeing Thunderbolts In A Movie Theater
The Ratliff kids in The White Lotus.
Coffee Mate Went Viral For Its Cold Foam Super Bowl Spot, But Their White Lotus Flavor Is Truly Wild (Especially After Seeing The Season 3 Finale)
Roxy Sternberg as Barnes in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6x18
FBI: Most Wanted's Barnes Reveal Would Have Me Way More Worried If The Show Wasn't Cancelled, So I'm Just Loving Remy's Moment Straight Out Of The Fugitive
Jesse Lee Soffer and Jay Hayden in FBI: International Season 4x18
FBI: International Brought Back A Former Star, And His Comments About Filming In Budapest Make Me Sad All Over Again About The Cancellation
Close-up on Joel McHale&#039;s Kodiak in daytime in Yellowjackets Season 3
'He's A Trooper': I Asked Yellowjackets' Director About Doing The Unthinkable To Joel McHale, And I’m Amused By How Many People Had Thoughts On How To Make It Happen
Side by side of Lorne Michaels on SNL and Tina Fey and Jon Hamm on 30 Rock.
That Time Tina Fey Called Lorne Michaels To Make Sure Jon Hamm Wasn't 'A D--k' Before Hiring Him For 30 Rock