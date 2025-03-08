NCIS’ Brian Dietzen Shared With Us Why Fans Should Be Excited About The Tony & Ziva Spinoff: ‘I Can’t Say Too Much, But…’

News
By
published

He's in the know on what's coming.

Side-by-side NCIS images of Jimmy Palmer, and Tony DiNozzo &amp; Ziva David
(Image credit: CBS)

The NCIS franchise is still going strong on CBS, with the flagship series, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney all airing on the 2025 TV schedule and renewed for the next TV season. These shows, as well as the concluded Los Angeles, New Orleans and Hawai’i spinoffs, can also be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription, but soon the franchise will be delivering its first series exclusive to that platform. NCIS: Tony & Ziva is on the way, and Brian Dietzen, who worked with the spinoff’s lead actors Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo for years on NCIS, shared with us why fans should get excited about this new installment.

During my interview with Dietzen about the NCIS episode “Close to Home,” which brought back Jimmy Palmer’s daughter Victoria (played by Elle Graper), I asked the actor what he’s looking forward to seeing most in NCIS: Tony & Ziva. He informed me he’s actually privy to some of what’s coming, as he talks to Weatherly “quite often” and texts with de Pablo, sharing:

I'm so excited. It sounds very action-y, it sounds kind of cool. I can't really say too much about it because I didn't work on it or anything. I did get a look at a script or two, but yeah, there's a lot of moments in there that I'm like, ‘Oh man, it calls back on certain NCIS dynamics,’ but I have a feeling it's not going to be filmed and told like a standard NCIS in any way. Because they're not looking at a case of the week with a lieutenant or a petty officer who's been… the crime has been committed or something like that. It's a very different type of show, and I could be more excited for it.

While the NCIS shows all have no shortage of differences, from locations to NCIS: Origins being set in a different time period, they’ve all followed the same case of the week model. NCIS: Tony & Ziva is breaking with tradition by telling a motor serialized story. That’s actually the reason the spinoff is going straight to Paramount+, following in the footsteps of the footsteps of the Criminal Minds revival. The show being called NCIS: Tony & Ziva is ironic considering the title characters no longer work for the law enforcement agency, but we don’t need to get into the weeds with that.

From what Brian Dietzen shared with me, it sounds like Tony & Ziva will be a more intense show compared to NCIS, but not lacking in the spirit of the show from which Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David originating. He continued:

I think it's gonna be really, really great. I think they're both such terrific actors, and the dynamic between those characters is so iconic that… Yeah, I think it's gonna be something really, really special, and it's gonna be a departure while retaining some of that NCIS DNA.

Tony & Ziva haven’t been seen onscreen together since the NCIS Season 11 episode “Past, Present, and Future” in 2013. However, the two were finally able to reunite with each other after Ziva was finally able to come out of hiding in NCIS Season 17. Now fans will finally get to see them parenting their daughter Tali together, but obviously we can’t have their lives staying calm. After Tony’s security company is attacked, he and Ziva will be forced to go on the run to figure out who’s targeting them and, as stated in the show’s official synopsis, “maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

NCIS: Tony & Ziva finished filming towards the end of February, so now we sit back and wait to learn when it will premiere on Paramount+. Here’s hoping that the spinoff meets, if not exceeds Brian Dietzen’s expectations based off what he’s been looped in on. Meanwhile, you can see him playing Jimmy Palmer on NCIS Mondays at 9 pm ET on CBS.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Emily Bett Rickards and Tyler Posey in a car in Queen of the Ring

Tyler Posey Has Thoughts About Co-Starring In A Movie With Jim Cornette And Other Famous Wrestling Personalities
(L-R): Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Kirsten Mcduffie, ADA (Nikki M. James) sitting together in a bar looking forward.

Daredevil: Born Again’s Showrunner And EPs Break Down Why They Killed Foggy, And Reveal The Massive Change Made To The Scene: ‘It’s Something We Lost A Lot Of Sleep Over’
Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) looks on, as Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) smiles in Another Simple Favor

Footage Of Anna Kendrick's Awkward 3-Word Answer Is Running Around After She Was Asked What It Was Like To Work With Blake Lively Again
See more latest
Most Popular
Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) looks on, as Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) smiles in Another Simple Favor
Footage Of Anna Kendrick's Awkward 3-Word Answer Is Running Around After She Was Asked What It Was Like To Work With Blake Lively Again
The Guardians of the Universe from the Green Lantern comics
Lanterns Star Confirms The Guardians Of The Universe Will Appear, But I’m Way More Jazzed About The Green Lantern Villains That May Also Show Up
Mickey Mouse at magic Kingdom
A Mom Just Went Off On TikTok Following Her Family's Disney World Trip And Even Diehard Fans Think She's Right
Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
An Iconic Disney Character Is Getting A New Series Under Jon Favreau, And I Have A Crazy Conspiracy Theory Why
Keanu Reeves in the middle of training in John Wick Chapter 4.
Ahead Of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Return, The Actor’s New Comic Book Movie Has Recruited Some Impressive Fast & Furious Talent
Monica Barbaro and Danny Ramirez as Phoenix and Fanboy in Top Gun: Maverick.
See The Adorable Time Danny Ramirez Shouted Out His Top Gun: Maverick Co-star Monica Barbaro At The Oscars: ‘One Of My Most Beautiful Moments’
Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey Revealed The Hilarious Way They Prepare For The Last Of Us' Saddest Scenes, And I Don't Know If I'll Be Able To Watch Without Laughing Now
Emily Bett Rickards and Tyler Posey in a car in Queen of the Ring
Tyler Posey Has Thoughts About Co-Starring In A Movie With Jim Cornette And Other Famous Wrestling Personalities
Gene Hackman in The Firm
Medical Examiner Announces Gene Hackman Died A Week After Betsy Arakawa And More Information
(L-R): Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Kirsten Mcduffie, ADA (Nikki M. James) sitting together in a bar looking forward.
Daredevil: Born Again’s Showrunner And EPs Break Down Why They Killed Foggy, And Reveal The Massive Change Made To The Scene: ‘It’s Something We Lost A Lot Of Sleep Over’