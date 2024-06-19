Fans Are Loving Hit Man, But They Keep Making The Same Comment About Why The Netflix Film Is 'Unrealistic'

Another big summer for Glen Powell has arrived with his latest movie, Hit Man , which continues to be among the top viewed movies people are streaming with a Netflix subscription right now. While audiences and critics alike are really digging this one, there is something about the movie that the internet is calling it out on over and over.

After Glen Powell rose to prominence as an actor, particularly for playing a hot shot pilot in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, some audiences are just able to believe him in his latest role. As one Twitter user @TheLG1000 shared:

Hit Man was a fun breezy rom-com drama. Crazy story. Most unrealistic thing is Glen Powell playing an uncharismatic nerdy teacher. C’mon, that guy is Hangman.

In Hit Man, Powell plays a professor of psychology and philosophy who one wouldn’t expect to be also working undercover with the New Orleans Police Department to help with undercover sting operations. However, some people are just not buying it. As another Twitter post (from @willforthrill) reads:

Just started Hit Man and I already have a problem with this movie. There’s no way they want me to think that Glen Powell isn’t a Cool Guy.

In recent years, Glen Powell has been cast a few times as a verified Cool Guy, not only for being part of the Top Gun: Maverick cast , but also for being greatly shirtless for his rom-com with Sydney Sweeney, Anyone But You, as well as his Navy role in 2022’s Devotion. Powell is playing against type for Hit Man, but that’s not working for everyone. As @charlie_panayi wrote on Twitter:

Hit Man is a good film but they're not fooling anyone with the idea that clearly very good-looking Glen Powell is regarded as a dorky loser by his students (wow, you gave him a pair of glasses, he still looks like Glen Powell!)

Hit Man is actually based on a Texas Monthly article about a real fake hitman that Richard Linklater and Glen Powell adapted into a script that mixes fact with fiction . We’d imagine that due to the filmmakers’ collaboration, Powell jumped at the opportunity to play the role. Who doesn’t love to change things up from what he might usually be type casted as? We recently saw it with Chris Evans’ character in Apple TV+’s Ghosted . But try as they might, they are still hot movie stars, and it’s not always easy to wipe away that brand for a role like Hit Man. In the words of Twitter's @JoeBarton_:

Oscars for all the actors in Hit Man who had to make us believe they hadn’t been finding Glen Powell attractive the whole time.

Although not everyone is buying Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, pretty much everyone who is watching the movie is having a great time with it! In fact, it’s been having us wishing it was in theaters longer and asking Powell why he hasn’t hosted Saturday Night Live yet given his comedic chops! As @FrederickNuti posted on Twitter:

I’m late to the party, but have to say that HIT MAN is absolutely phenomenal! An amazing comedy with a fun and wild story. Glen Powell and Adria Arjona are electric in this flick. Amazing chemistry and hilarious dialogue! A favorite of the year! I LOVE this movie! 🍿 🎥

Hit Man comes from the director behind Dazed and Confused, School of Rock, the Before Sunset series and Boyhood, after all. Here’s one more great reaction on the flick from Twitter's @Adityakrsaha:

Saw #HitMan last night, and it's the best movie of this year for me. I have never enjoyed a movie this much. Would highly recommend it to everyone. Glen Powell is the next big thing in Hollywood. He was just exceptional in his performance.

So while Powell isn’t necessarily fooling everyone with this role, how fun Hit Man is definitely seems to outweigh things for viewers! If you’re also on cloud nine over Glen Powell, you can get excited to see the actor next in Twisters, coming to theaters on July 19.