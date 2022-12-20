Ghosted: 6 Quick Things To Know About Chris Evans And Ana De Armas' Apple TV+ Movie

With how frequently they have worked together in just the last few years — first in the Knives Out cast in 2019 and later in Netflix’s The Gray Man cast, I have begun to think of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as a definitive onscreen power couple, similar to, say, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Of course, I do hesitate to use those rom-com royals as a source of comparison since the MCU’s former Captain America and the Blonde star have never played characters who were romantically linked before. However, could that change with their upcoming movie, Ghosted?

That appears to be the case, since the film has already been compared to romantic, action-adventure classics such as Robert Zemeckis’ Romancing the Stone from 1984. However, at this time, there is still very little that we know about the plot, nor exactly when we can expect to see it. For now, while we wait, let’s go over what we do know about Ghosted so far — starting with where and how audiences will be able to see it.

(Image credit: Apple)

Ghosted Is Set To Premiere On Apple TV+

Since it launched in late 2019, Apple TV+ has already garnered quite an impressive reputation among the most esteemed streaming platforms available. In addition to already having a Best Picture Oscar winner under its belt (with CODA taking home the gold in 2022), it is home to many star-studded films and TV shows of a diverse variety, and Ghosted will eventually be added to that list.

We cannot say exactly when those with an Apple TV+ subscription will be able to stream the movie, as it has not been given an official release date yet. However, we may be able to confidently infer that it will show up on our upcoming 2023 movies schedule, based on its brief mention in an ad showcasing the streaming service’s slate of upcoming titles. Whether or not Ghosted is also receiving a theatrical release has yet to be announced, but it is hard to believe it would not be, considering its star power.

(Image credit: Netflix and Lionsgate)

Chris Evans And Ana De Armas Lead The Ghosted Cast

As previously mentioned, Ghosted will be the third movie starring both Chris Evans (who also produces and, apparently, sports a fluffy hairdo in the film) and Ana de Armas in leading roles, as Deadline reported. The film was originally going to see Evans reunite with Scarlett Johansson for what would have been their tenth collaboration (including 2004’s The Perfect Score, The Nanny Diaries from 2007, and eight of the best Marvel movies) before the Oscar nominee was forced to exit the project.

As one of the leading stars of the Ghosted cast, the film will also mark Evans’ second time starring in an Apple TV+ original, having previously played a lawyer whose teenage son (Jaeden Martell, who played the actor’s cousin in Knives Out) is accused of murder in the limited series, Defending Jacob. The film will, however, mark the Apple TV+ original debut for De Armas, whose streaming exclusives have been Netflix original movies predominantly, with the exception of Hulu’s erotic thriller, Deep Water, in 2022.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Ghosted Cast Also Includes Tim Blake Nelson And More

Among the actors joining Evans and de Armas in supporting roles in the Ghosted cast, according to Deadline, we have Tim Blake Nelson, who also has some Netflix movies under his belt and appeared in the MCU in its first year with a role in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Earlier, the movie added de Armas’ fellow Blonde cast member, Adrien Brody, who is best known for this Academy Award-winning role in The Pianist.

The Ghosted cast also features Mike Moh, whose most recognizable role to date is Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from 2019. Comedian Amy Sedaris — who recently gained newfound attention with her role on Disney+’s hit Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian — will also appear alongside Emmy winner Tate Donovan, who you might recognize from Oscar winners Argo and Manchester By the Sea, and as the voice of the titular hero from Disney’s 1997 animated hit, Hercules.

(Image credit: HBO)

Dexter Fletcher Directs Ghosted

At the helm of Ghosted, according to Deadline, is English-born filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, who made his directorial debut with the funny crime drama, Wild Bill, in 2011, which he followed up two years later with the musical dramedy, Sunshine Leith. He later directed two biopics starring Taron Egerton — the first being 2015’s Eddie the Eagle, followed by the visually inventive dramatization of Elton John’s life, Rocketman, in 2019 — before helming the first two episodes of The Offer for Paramount+.

Before Fletcher led an already impressive career as a director, his main job was acting, having debuted in 1976’s Bugsy Malone before appearing in David Lynch’s The Elephant Man. His best known roles include Charles Highway in the 1989 coming-of-age comedy, The Rachel Papers, and Soap in Guy Ritchie’s iconic directorial debut, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Deadpool Scribes Rhett Rheese And Paul Wernick Wrote Ghosted

Outside of its talented cast and gifted director, the most promising signs that Ghosted could be an entertaining winner are the gentlemen behind its screenplay. The story comes from the minds of Rhett Rheese and Paul Wernick, who are best known for writing the Deadpool movies (including the upcoming third installment) as well as being the masterminds behind Zombieland and its sequel.

The writing duo also co-created the hit reality series, The Joe Schmo Show, collaborated on the screenplays for 2013’s G.I. Joe Retaliation and Joseph Kosinski’s Netflix original thriller, Spiderhead. Their additional collaborations with Ryan Reynolds outside of Deadpool include the 2018 outer space thriller, Life, and another Netflix original, 2019’s 6 Underground, from director Michael Bay.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ghosted Wrapped Principal Photography In May 2022

Despite still having no confirmed release date at the moment, Ghosted is clearly well on its way toward a release. According to an Instagram post by Chris Evans, the film completed principal photography in the middle of May 2022.

The image sees Evans sharing a laugh with Ana de Armas and Dexter Fletcher in a car in front of blue screen. We are looking forward to discovering what images will be transposed onto that blue screen.

We are also looking forward to discovering exactly when we can expect to see Ghosted and if we will have the option to witness it on the big screen. At least we can say, based on the people involved, that it looks like a fun time.