Fast And Furious’ Ludacris And The Rock Have A Sweet Exchange Over His New Netflix Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a bumpy relationship with the Fast & Furious franchise, to say the least. That doesn’t mean the Red Notice star hasn’t been supportive of his former cast-mates, though. Fellow franchise star Ludacris got to witness this firsthand, as Johnson showered some love on the rapper’s new Netflix series. And the shout-out subsequently led to a sweet exchange between the former co-stars.

The Jungle Cruise star took to his Instagram to highlight the animated series, Karma’s World. The Rock gushed over the show after his daughter convinced him to stay up late on a Saturday night to watch it. Dwayne Johnson has proven to be a generous guy, and his praise was certainly sweet this time around:

Congrats my brother @ludacris on this passion project. I know how much work and love you’ve devoted to this and it’s great to see it pay off…. Proud of you Luda. Keep expanding.

Having worked with the rapper-actor on multiple Fast and Furious films, it seems the two stars have forged a tight bond, and the actor also seems to know just how personal the project is to his colleague. The series was inspired by Ludacris’ oldest daughter Karma and music education, and it centers on a young girl who solves problems using her musical abilities. Given the initial message, it's no surprise that the Fate of the Furious alum had some equally kind words for his friend after he got wind of The Rock’s post:

Season 2 Cat is Out Of The Bag! Thank You, My Brother. Love.

You can't help but love these kind of celebrity moments, and it's just comforting to know that the friendship they formed has remained intact. The Rampage star also spoke on the importance of representation while watching Karma’s World with his daughter. Check out his seal of appeal on the Netflix animated series below:

But as mentioned, the same can’t be said about his relationship with Fast and Furious honcho Vin Diesel. The feud between the former co-stars has been well-documented. Of course, it started when the Skyscraper star called out Diesel over some alleged behavior on The Fate of the Furious. Both actors downplayed the exchange and moved on, but Diesel would later refer to the episode as "tough love" on his part. The Riddick star then begged Dwayne Johnson to return for the installments, to which Johnson declined once again.

On a brighter note, Ludacris' Tej Parker is sure to be up to some cool things in the final two films of the main FF series. (It's going to be hard to top that space trip from F9, though.) It sounds like production is "top secret" at the moment, but he seems excited. And that may be partly due to the fact that the proposed Jurassic Park crossover isn't coming to fruition. But while we wait for more specific updates on that front, let's take a page out of his and The Rock's book and check out Karma's World on Netflix.