I’d Seen This Footage Of Taylor Swift Singing ‘No Body, No Crime’ Before, But One Fan Just Made A Great Point About It

When the Eras Tour wrapped in December, Swifties were left with life-altering memories of the past two years that include Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s breakup, her new romance, so many “22” hat giveaways and some iconic surprise song moments. While we can still relive the concert movie with our Disney+ subscriptions, it’s also been fun to revisit fan footage. In fact, I can’t stop watching one clip from “No Body, No Crime” after one fan made a solid point.

One of the more popular songs off of Taylor Swift’s Evermore album is “No Body, No Crime,” which features HAIM. On some of the dates in which the band of sisters was the opening act, Swift would add that song into her setlist — a huge treat for fans. One Swiftie posted a fun video from one of those nights to Instagram with a comment that I hadn’t really given any thought to:

Yeah, so, this song is about murder. We all know this; it’s basically in the title. Inspired by her obsession with true crime documentaries and podcasts, Taylor Swift paints a picture of a husband who kills his wife after she accuses him of cheating. The wife’s friend and sister conspire to murder the husband, frame the mistress and hide the body. No body, no crime.

Songs that kill off a philandering husband aren’t all that rare, especially in the country genre (The Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl,” Carrie Underwood’s “Two Black Cadillacs,” Miranda Lambert’s “Gunpowder and Lead,” etc.), but one has to wonder if these artists shimmy it up so gleefully on stage when they perform these hits.

I think it’s actually pretty funny. Taylor Swift is in her “female rage” era, isn’t she? Many fans seemed to be into it in the comments (though possibly not as much as they loved that bronze dress — one of the many beloved Eras Tour fashion moments we witnessed). They wrote:

The is THE MOST appropriate way to dance to this song. – leighhmcmahon

– leighhmcmahon Killing men or not she always has to slay – iselgbp

– iselgbp This is how unhinged I'm going to be in 2025 – through_jens.lens

– through_jens.lens This is how I dance to this song also 🙌 – jasminesimanca

– jasminesimanca It’s giving Beth Dutton – blush_bookworms

– blush_bookworms Pretty sure she did it😂😂 – natashaeliza

“No Body, No Crime” may have been a fictional story released in 2020, but it perfectly fit the mood on the Eras Tour as she released The Tortured Poets Department. Through her heartbreaking lyrics, she describes not just her breakup with actor Joe Alwyn after six years but also her split from The 1975’s Matty Healy.

That’s all in the past now, though, as Taylor Swift is nearly two years into her relationship with Travis Kelce, and as we cling to memories of the Eras Tour through old social media videos, hopefully she’s enjoying some down time with him… And scheming when and how to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’s release date.