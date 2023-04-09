After 6 Years, Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Reportedly Broke Up

After six years of dating, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up. Reports explain that the duo decided to call it off a few weeks ago, and said that the decision was amicable.

The couple reportedly decided to break it off recently with a source telling ET that "it was not dramatic." In the report, the source continued, saying:

The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows.

This news comes as Taylor Swift is in the middle of her massive Eras Tour. Next week she’ll play the fourth stop on the tour in Tampa, Florida.

The story explains that in October a source had said the couple was “doing great.” The two were seen having a sweet moment after the VMAs last fall, and both Swift and Alwyn were given special thanks in Lena Dunham’s new movie . However, in the months since, it appears that the two grew apart and decided to break up right around the time the "Anti-Hero" singer started her world tour. This explains why the Conversations with Friends star hadn’t been seen at any of her recent shows.

While there has been a lot of public attention surrounding Alwyn and Swift, they have been extremely private about their relationship. They started dating in 2016, and in the years since have collaborated on multiple songs together.

Their musical collaboration started with Swift’s albums folklore and evermore, which were released in 2020. Alwyn helped write quite a few songs on the albums including “Betty” and “Exile” from folklore, “Evermore,” and “Coney Island,” and “Champagne Problems” from evermore. The actor is also credited for “Sweet Nothings” on Midnights. All of the actor's credits are under the pseudonym William Bowery on the tracks, and the "Lavender Haze" singer has been open about the former couple’s collaboration on the three albums.

Other than the knowledge about their collaboration, the two were famously private about their personal lives, and would rarely discuss one another publicly.

Even though the two kept their relationship under wraps, it was clear that some of the songs throughout Swift's eras are about Alwyn. On Reputation there are songs that document the beginnings of their time together, and “Lavender Haze” on Midnights is famously inspired by him. When the pop star was in the process of promoting her tenth album when she confirmed this when she said on Instagram :

My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.

Rumors have followed this former couple for years, from people thinking they broke up, to others assuming they were engaged or even married. However, it seems like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn really have broken up.