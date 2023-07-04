When Will Reputation (Taylor's Version) Be Released?: The Clues, Theories And Everything Else We Know

Taylor Swift has a “big reputation” for hinting at her next projects. Considering the majority of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s upcoming projects are re-records, there are a lot of ways she can hint at their releases that fans catch on to. Along with clues about her next release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) as well as the eventual release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), another album that’s been getting a little bit of Easter egg love is Reputation (Taylor’s Version). So, now the question is, when will her sixth album be re-released?

(Image credit: Republic Records)

Reputation And Taylor Swift's Re-Release Plans

Much like what we know about 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and its release plan, Reputation (Taylor’s Version) can likely be predicted through a close look at Easter eggs in Taylor Swift’s music videos, both past and future, analysis of her outfits and constantly keeping tabs on what she’s posting.

Before Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was announced , Swift laid Easter eggs in her “Bejeweled” music video that obviously alluded to her third album being her next re-release. Then in “Lavender Haze” she inserted more clues about the upcoming project, making it even clearer what was coming.

Groundwork like this is also being laid for Reputation (Taylor’s Version), so let’s break it down.

(Image credit: Republic Records)

The Clock In The Man Music Video Alludes To The Re-Release Order

This theory dates back to Lover, but so far it’s proven to be true. In “The Man” music video the man version of Taylor Swift is seen by a wall in a train station with her album covers graffitied onto it. Clockwise, they go in this order:

Fearless

Red

Speak Now

Reputation

1989

So far, Swift has released the albums in that order, meaning it’s possible Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be next. However, it also seems like 1989 might be coming after Speak Now, not Reputation. But, we’ll get into that in the next point.

(Image credit: Republic Records)

Reputation (Taylor's Version) Is Teased In The Karma Music Video

In the “Karma” music video there are more Easter eggs about 1989 (Taylor’s Version) than Reputation (Taylor’s Version). However, there are still plenty of clues that point toward the sixth album’s re-release. One of the big ones comes at the very end of the video when Swift is seen holding a coffee cup that has latte art of a clock on it. Notably her nails are light blue and black, which are the respective colors of the two aforementioned albums.

It seems like this might be slyly hinting at the release dates for the two projects. Maybe one could come out or be announced on August 2 or maybe February 8? It’s hard to say, but I feel fairly confident Taylor Swift is trying to tell us something with the latte art.

Some other Easter eggs in this video that hints at Reputation (Taylor’s Version) include:

The mask she’s wearing in the video resembles the one she wears during the “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

Her slicked-back hair in the underworld looks like the hairdo she has on Reputation’s original album cover.

Overall, there are a few fun hints about this album coming out in the near future thanks to the “Karma” music video.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor)

Taylor Swift's Street Style Is Giving Big Reputation

While Taylor Swift has been out and about with her girl gang, which is giving big 1989 energy, her style is reminding me a lot of Reputation. As she’s been seen going in and out of Electric Lady Studios and around New York City when she’s not performing, she’s wearing darker colors that are kind of giving the vibe her fifth album has.

As Style Caster has pointed out, she’s been seen in a black jumpsuit with big black sunglasses. Swift has also been seen in a pair of black shorts and a white button-down, another time she was spotted in a two-piece black pin-stripe suit set. Overall, it’s a bit dark academia and a little bit of Reputation, and her fashion has a tendency to mirror the album she’s working on.

(Image credit: MTV)

Her VMAs Dress Seemed Like A Nod To Rep

How can we forget that moment in “Look What You Made Me Do” where Taylor Swift was literally bathing in diamonds? It was a real sight to see, and that video launched us into the Reputation era. At the 2022 VMAs (which was the night Swift also announced Midnights) the singer wore a dress that was legitimately dripping with diamonds. If that’s not a direct call out to Rep I don’t know what is.

(Image credit: Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift Hasn't Played Many Reputation Tracks As Surprise Songs

At the time of this writing, we are more than halfway through the United States leg of the Eras Tour, and Taylor Swift has only played two songs off of Reputation as surprise songs (“Gorgeous” and “Getaway Car”). This feels a bit suspicious because she has played tons of songs from every other album she has.

However, looking back on the first part of tour, before Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was announced she only played two tracks from that album prior to the big news. So, this has me wondering if Swift is holding some of her Rep songs because she wants to play them after she shares the re-recording's release date.

(Image credit: Netflix)

At one point Swifties were theorizing that Taylor Swift might “drop everything now,” however that theory has been put to bed. It seems like the release dates she’s choosing are significant to the album she’s dropping.

For example, July 7 is significant because Speak Now will be the seventh album she outright owns, and July 9 is a date mentioned in “Last Kiss,” which is on the album. So, it stands to reason that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will also have a special date. Here are a few we think it could be:

January 1, 2024 – I mean there’s literally a song on the album called “New Year’s Day.”

– I mean there’s literally a song on the album called “New Year’s Day.” November 10, 2023 – This is Reputation’s original release date, and it falls on a Friday this year. Basically, all music comes out at midnight ET on that day of the week, so this is totally possible.

– This is Reputation’s original release date, and it falls on a Friday this year. Basically, all music comes out at midnight ET on that day of the week, so this is totally possible. November 16, 2023 – On this day in 2020 Taylor Swift denounced Scooter Braun over the situation with her masters. She hasn’t been quiet about how much this hurt her, so I could see her releasing an album around the time this all went down to send a very clear message.

As we learn more about the release date of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) we’ll be sure to keep you updated. In the meantime, it’s always fun to clown around and try to figure out what this “Mastermind” is planning.