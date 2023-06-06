Fans Are Having A Field Day After Taylor Swift And The 1975’s Matt Healy Reportedly Break Up

While Taylor Swift has been breaking the internet with her Eras Tour and working on her multiple upcoming projects, including re-releases like Speak Now (Taylor's Version), her love life has also been a big topic of conversation. The pop star’s boyfriends and her dating history have always been a point of discussion. Following her break-up with long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn, it seemed like she started dating The 1975’s frontman Matt Healy not long after. Now, the two musicians have apparently broken up, and the internet is having a field day over it.

What Went On Between Taylor Swift And Matt Healy?

Following a few weeks apparently together, news about Taylor Swift and Matt Healy’s alleged break-up broke, as a source told ET :

Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other. Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.

Following Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s break-up , she was quickly linked to The 1975’s lead singer when he was seen at her show in Nashville, where he and Swift seemed to exchange secret messages , and they were photographed together. Then it was reported that the pop star’s collaborator and Bleachers’ lead singer Jack Antonoff apparently reconnected them. All three of them plus Antonoff’s fiancée Margaret Qualley were seen on a double date, where Swift and Healy were spotted holding hands.

Their reported relationship made Swifties and the general public a little skeptical because Matt Healy has made controversial comments and derogatory jokes. This included comments about Ice Spice, who was recently featured on Swift’s song “Karma,” and he addressed it in a New Yorker profile. Overall, many of Taylor Swift’s fans weren’t quite sure what to make of her allegedly dating The 1975’s frontman, and now that they’ve apparently broken up, Swifties are having a field day on social media.

What The Internet Is Saying About Taylor Swift And Matt Healy Reportedly Breaking Up

The reactions were all over the place when the news broke about Taylor Swift and Matt Healy reportedly breaking up. However, many, including @repmiIas were relieved to learn that the two seperated, as they posted:

i feel like i can finally breathe again

Along with the relief many fans felt since they didn’t love the pairing, others posted about how sarcastically surprised they were to hear that the alleged relationship had ended after a few weeks. One of those people was @funeways who posted a video from Do Revenge:

“taylor swift and matty healy broke up” pic.twitter.com/rLDH3nXshwJune 3, 2023 See more

Others, despite Swift noting that she was “happy” in all aspects of her life as rumors about her and Healy heated up, couldn’t help but think about the potential breakup songs that could come. This was true for @_knowledgepulse who posted:

Whatever makes her happy and then sad again

While the jokes were flying, some were flustered that this reported break-up was outshining the updates regarding Swift’s next re-release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) . On the same day the breakup news came out, the singer also announced the vault tracks for the new version of her third album. For @wilsonmaggieaf they didn’t seem to love that the report about Healy was taking Speak Now’s spotlight as they posted:

I think you misspelled ‘Taylor announces collaborations with Fallout Boy & Hayley Williams on newly released back album cover for Speak Now.’

However, @oursonq didn’t think this was a coincidence like others did, as they retweeted Swift’s exciting Speak Now news, writing:

i just realized that she announced the back cover the same day as the alleged matt healy breakup 😭 she’s so calculated i love her https://t.co/fFz5C97g2dJune 5, 2023 See more

Whether these two things were planned to happen at the same time or not, many had fun thinking about all the folks who had to deal with it all, like Taylor Swift’s PR team. For @hexminaj this was top of mind as they posted:

oh her PR team has had it😭

Overall, while many feel bad for Taylor Swift, there are lots of others who are quite happy the relationship didn’t last long. And they had quite the field day commenting on the entire situation. As the internet continues to discuss this short-lived alleged relationship, Swift is off to Detroit, Michigan for her next round of shows on The Eras Tour, and her next re-release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is set to come out on July 7.