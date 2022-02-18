Friday Deals Roundup: One Month Free On Hulu, Paramount Plus, and Scream Merch

Deals so great you'll scream.

scream crewneck
These days there are so many streaming services and franchises that it can be tough to keep up with all of the deals, discounts, and merch associated at any given time. Lucky for you, we have pulled together some awesome free trials for Paramount+ and Hulu, as well as some super unique Scream merchandise this week.

We're going to be bringing you the best deals and coolest product roundups every Friday here at CinemaBlend, so be sure to check back each week to see what's new. 

paramount plus

Paramount Plus | One month free trial

If you need more convincing, click here to check out the best movies on Paramount+


Scream Crewneck

Billy Loomis Crewneck Sweatshirt

It's weird, it's brutal, it's provocative. Fans who know will immediately know, others will be confused yet intrigued. 

Hulu logo

Hulu | One month free

If you want to check out some of the best shows on Hulu before pulling the trigger, we've got you covered. 

scream lamp

Scream Knife Night Light Table Lamp

Perfect for any horror fan who gets a little scared in the middle of the night but still wants to feel hardcore.

scream shirt

Scream Ghost Face Tarot Card T-Shirt

Tarot meets horror. The best of both worlds.

Scream poster

Skeet Ulrich Signed 11x17 Scream Ghostface Poster

This awesome poster feels vintage but with as modern twist and is perfect for any horror fan. 

scream poster

Scream Movie Billy Loomis Poster

It's corn syrup but I still can't help but be grossed out. This poster is a great addition to any Scream fan's wall.

Cody Beck
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.