Friday Deals Roundup: One Month Free On Hulu, Paramount Plus, and Scream Merch

These days there are so many streaming services and franchises that it can be tough to keep up with all of the deals, discounts, and merch associated at any given time. Lucky for you, we have pulled together some awesome free trials for Paramount+ and Hulu, as well as some super unique Scream merchandise this week.

We're going to be bringing you the best deals and coolest product roundups every Friday here at CinemaBlend, so be sure to check back each week to see what's new.

(Image credit: paramount)

(Image credit: Tee Public)

Billy Loomis Crewneck Sweatshirt It's weird, it's brutal, it's provocative. Fans who know will immediately know, others will be confused yet intrigued.

(Image credit: Hulu)

(Image credit: Etsy)

Scream Knife Night Light Table Lamp Perfect for any horror fan who gets a little scared in the middle of the night but still wants to feel hardcore.

(Image credit: Hot Topic)

(Image credit: eBay)

Skeet Ulrich Signed 11x17 Scream Ghostface Poster This awesome poster feels vintage but with as modern twist and is perfect for any horror fan.

(Image credit: Red Bubble)