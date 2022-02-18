Friday Deals Roundup: One Month Free On Hulu, Paramount Plus, and Scream Merch
Deals so great you'll scream.
These days there are so many streaming services and franchises that it can be tough to keep up with all of the deals, discounts, and merch associated at any given time. Lucky for you, we have pulled together some awesome free trials for Paramount+ and Hulu, as well as some super unique Scream merchandise this week.
Paramount Plus | One month free trial
If you need more convincing, click here to check out the best movies on Paramount+.
Billy Loomis Crewneck Sweatshirt
It's weird, it's brutal, it's provocative. Fans who know will immediately know, others will be confused yet intrigued.
If you want to check out some of the best shows on Hulu before pulling the trigger, we've got you covered.
Scream Knife Night Light Table Lamp
Perfect for any horror fan who gets a little scared in the middle of the night but still wants to feel hardcore.
Scream Ghost Face Tarot Card T-Shirt
Tarot meets horror. The best of both worlds.
Skeet Ulrich Signed 11x17 Scream Ghostface Poster
This awesome poster feels vintage but with as modern twist and is perfect for any horror fan.
Scream Movie Billy Loomis Poster
It's corn syrup but I still can't help but be grossed out. This poster is a great addition to any Scream fan's wall.
