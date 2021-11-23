The Best Horror Movies To Stream On Paramount Plus Right Now

One of my favorite genres of movies has always been horror. Whether it’s the really good effects some of these movies have, or the screams they inspire from me, I always love a good horror movie. While there are plenty of fun upcoming horror movies releasing in the next couple of years, today I’m taking a look at some of the best horror movies on Paramount Plus.

If you’re a horror fan and don’t have a Paramount Plus subscription , now might be a good time, as these are some of the best horror movies that the platform has to offer. From classics from as early as the 1920s to newer films, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on this list.

(Image credit: Paramount)

A Quiet Place Parts 1 & 2 (2018, 2021)

A Quiet Place is certainly one of the better modern horror movie franchises, and it deserves the praise it has gotten so much. A Quiet Place takes place in a world that is inhabited by alien-monsters, who can’t see but have a keen sense of hearing. This family must stay quiet at all times, for if they make just a peep of sound, the aliens will stalk them and kill them.

Starring real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place is such a brilliant piece of cinema, in my opinion. I remember the first time I watched this movie, I felt as if I was in the film and if I made a sound, the monster would come to get me. The acting is brilliant, the story entertaining and scary, the sound design flawless - I could go on and on about how great this movie is. The sequel was just as good, if not more dramatic and full of badass scenes featuring some truly terrifying moments. If you haven’t seen A Quiet Place yet, watch it now. There’s already going to be a third.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

World War Z (2013)

Based on the Max Brooks novel, in World War Z, a former United Nations employee travels across the world in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic that is taking over armies, governments, and threatening to destroy the last shreds of humanity. It's up to him to figure out a way to stop it.

You want a super scary zombie movie? World War Z has you covered. Brad Pitt is perfect in his leading man action role, but the rest of this film will truly cause you to shiver in fear - in a good way. Let me tell you - as someone who loves the zombie genre, such as shows like The Walking Dead or the upcoming The Last of Us television adaptation , World War Z is the only piece of zombie media that truly terrifies the living crap out of me. These zombies are fast and they will kill you within seconds, and then you’ll come back to life instantly. It’s horrifying. And that’s perfect for a scary movie.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Annihilation (2018)

Next up, we have the sci-fi horror movie, Annihilation. Starring Natalie Portman , the movie follows a group of explorers who are entering into “The Shimmer,” a quarantine zone full of secrets and mutated creatures that was caused by an alien presence.

Annihilation has everything you want in a horror movie. An excellent cast, scary moments, good effects, and yet it didn’t do as well at the box office. I think Annihilation could have been the next Alien franchise , but at least now you can properly enjoy the sci-fi scaries that this great horror film has to offer. Those aliens are creepy as hell.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Crawl (2019)

Moving on, we take a look at Crawl. This natural disaster horror film tells the story of a daughter and her father, who are both hunted by alligators when their home starts to flood after a severe Category 5 hurricane in Florida. Now, they must find a way out and somehow stay alive.

To be honest, I only just watched this film for the first time and I can say that a new fear has been unlocked because of it - houses flooded and overrun by hungry carnivores. But other than that, Crawl is good horror movie fun . I especially love the father/daughter relationship between Haley and Dave, and how they work together to try and escape. It’s a pairing we don’t normally get in horror movies and I have to say, it was refreshing to see. Also, those alligators are freaking terrifying. Nope, don’t want to think about them.

(Image credit: United Artists Releasing)

Child’s Play (2019)

Chucky will always be a horror movie icon, won’t he? In 2019's Child’s Play, we get to watch this doll go into a killing rampage once more - except now, the doll is an A.I., becomes self-aware, and then decides to set off terrorizing and killing his family.

How many Child’s Play movies have there been now? I think I’ve lost count. But I can say that this reboot of the classic film has a lot to offer in the idea of new tech and everything else. Plus, the cast is pretty awesome too, with names like Aubrey Plaza , Brian Tyree Henry and more leading the way for an impressive horror movie cast. Also Mark Hamill voices Chucky. You really can’t get better than Hamill voicing that iconic doll.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Fly (1986)

In this classic science-fiction horror movie, The Fly tells the story of a scientist who, after one of his experiments goes horribly wrong, begins to slowly transform into a fly-hybrid creature, turning him into a horrid monster.

All I'm saying is go into this film with an empty stomach. The Fly has many positives about the movie, including the fantastic performance from Jeff Goldblum and the rest of the cast, the score, the story - but the best aspect (and the worst) is the makeup. By worst, I mean I have never seen a creature so disgusting than the Fly in The Fly. I’m pretty sure I almost gagged. But hey, hats off to the effects and makeup team because they created a monster that not only feels terrifying but looks terrifying as well. Truly, such a great horror film and one every horror fan should see at least once.

(Image credit: Allied Artists Pictures)

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)

Another classic horror film, Invasion of the Body Snatchers tells the story of an extraterrestrial invasion that begins in California, from aliens that are grown into large seed pods that are capable of producing a visually identical replacement of a human.

In my opinion, movies about aliens became huge because of landmark films like this. While it’s simple in its premise and doesn’t have any flashy effects, Invasion of the Body Snatchers is still terrifying. It’s one of those instances where you truly don’t know who is who unless you truly know someone, and that anyone could be the alien. Even you. At the end of the day, it’s still a great movie and offers a nice blend of sci-fi and horror without having to do any crazy effects or anything.

(Image credit: Continental Distributing)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

God, you want to talk about classics? This is one of them. Director George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead tells the age-old story of zombies, following seven people who are trapped in a farmhouse in Pennsylvania, which is currently being hunted down by a large group of undead ghouls that’s growing bigger by the second.

Night of the Living Dead walked so shows like The Walking Dead or movies like World War Z could run. This is the zombie movie to watch if you like horror or zombies or both. The story is thrilling from start to finish, with twists and turns around every corner you look, mixed in with some expertly done makeup for the zombies, and gruesome kills. I don’t believe another zombie movie could become just as legendary as Night of the Living Dead, in my opinion. It’s just too dang good.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Spell (2020)

While not as well known as some of the other movies on here, Spell is good fun and worth the time to watch. Starring Omari Hardwick, Spell follows a man who has crash landed in Appalachia, and awakens in the attic of a Hoodoo practitioner. Now, he has to find a way out to save himself and his family before they are overtaken by a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

I personally love this supernatural horror movie . While I think that some aspects could have been done a little differently, I believe that there’s enough thrilling moments mixed in with some creative sorcery and magic that any horror fan will enjoy. Omari Hardwick gives a convincing performance from start to finish and takes you on a journey full of Hoodoo and horror.

(Image credit: Gravitas Ventures)

After She Wakes (2019)

Next up, we have After She Wakes. This horror film follows a mother and daughter dealing with their grief after a horrible tragedy, who are both experiencing sleep disruptions that end up becoming monsters in a horrible new reality.

While After She Wakes is a smaller film compared to some of the others on this list, I hold a dear place for it in my heart because the concept is terrifying. It almost reminds me of Nightmare on Elm Street. You’d think you’re the safest when you sleep but instead, these monsters from their dream come to life in horrifying ways. Watching this film will not only scare you but probably make you afraid to go to sleep - but it’s all in good fun, right? No scary monsters here.

At least not yet.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde (1920)

Last up, we have Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. In this film, we follow the tragic consequences of a doctor’s experiences in separating dual personalities that he believes defines all human, one good and the other evil.

Y'all this film is 100 years old. This just shows how long horror movies have been around. While there’s no actual dialogue in this film - this was before the talkies, after all - Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is the perfect way to cap off your horror movie marathon with one of the horror movies that started it all. Captured by classic movie stars John Barrymore, Martha Mansfield and more, this is one for the ages that every horror fan should watch.

