Why An Evil Star Thinks It’s A ‘No-Brainer’ The Show Should Be Saved From Cancelation At Paramount+

There are many shows ending or canceled in 2024, and in just a few short weeks, CBS-turned-Paramount+ supernatural thriller Evil will be come to an end. Despite creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King having at least a couple more seasons planned for Evil, Season 4’s 14-episode season will end in August and, in turn, end the series. As with many canceled series, there’s always the hope that a save will happen, and one Evil cast member says it’s a “no-brainer.”

After Evil’s cancelation, Kristen Bouchard actress Katja Herbers shared her hopes of Netflix possibly picking it up. Now Herbers’ co-star Aasif Mandvi, who plays Ben Shakir, told TV Insider why the series should be renewed for a fifth season, no matter where it is, and there’s one particular reason for it:

I’m not a network executive or a studio head, but I feel like it would be a no-brainer to pick us up. We have a rabid fan base that loves our show. I think that it is one of the top streaming shows out there. We did incredibly well on Netflix when we were on there, we were in the top 10. We’re number one on Paramount+. So I feel like if anybody is out there looking for a great show that has a fan base that is dying for more content, and we’re willing to do it, the actors and the creators, we’re all willing to it. So I would say Netflix, HBO, whatever, come along. Let’s go do it. Let’s go make more.

Fans are truly the saving grace for many shows, and with Evil’s popularity, I find it surprising that it hasn’t been picked up yet by another streaming service. It also makes the cancelation that much more surprising. While there have been surprise cancelations, there have also been surprise saves, and one can hope that Evil is next on that list.

That being said, it may also depend on how the series comes to an end. Stories will be wrapping up in the finale, but perhaps there will also be a door or two open in the case that Season 4 is not the end after all. If S.W.A.T. can have a series finale turn into just a season finale after all signs pointed to a final season, surely Evil can do the same thing. As of now, though, there haven’t been any reports that the series is being shopped around. That could all change when the finale drops or even before.

There are petitions on change.org that were started in an effort to save Evil, and while petitions and campaigns don’t always work, it’s promising to see all of the interest. It’s clear that the stars want to keep doing Evil, and fans want it. Whether or not that will actually happen is hard to predict, but that doesn’t mean fans should give up.

Paramount+ subscribers should still watch new episodes of Evil on Thursdays and maybe even rewatch old episodes before it’s too late. Many people may agree with Aasif Mandvi that it’s a “no-brainer” that the series should be saved, but that doesn’t mean everyone knows. While it will be sad to say goodbye when the finale drops next month in the event that there's no good news in the meantime, who knows? Hopefully, it will get a second chance elsewhere because I'd say that it certainly is too good and too popular to not get another season or, at the very least, a wrap-up movie.