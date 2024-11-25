Paramount Plus With Showtime Is Only $2.99 A Month This Black Friday, So Giddyap And Get It At Its Lowest Ever Price

Yeehaw! Paramount Plus is galloping onto the scene with the announcement of its Black Friday deal. Allowing subscribers to save up to 76% on its plans, it's enough to for me to want to start a hoedown right here, right now.

Live now until December 4, you can subscribe to Paramount Plus' Essential plan or the Paramount Plus With Showtime package and pay just $2.99 a month for the first two months of your subscription on either plan. Obviously it makes sense to sign-up to the Showtime plan, bagging the bigger saving and the bigger library of on-demand content, including Showtime originals like Yellowjackets and Dexter.

A rootin' tootin' Paramount Plus + Showtime plan also allows you to live stream CBS, including sports and other live events.

While you won't be able to watchYellowstone Season 5 on Paramount Plus in the States currently, it is the place to watch all Taylor Sheridan's other shows, including spin-offs 1883 and 1923, as well as his latest Deep South drama, Landman.

Had enough of the cowboy puns and references? Well, saddle up, because they're going to keep on comin' until I convince you now is the time to get Paramount Plus with this fantastic Black Friday streaming deal. Especially when you consider this is the cheapest price you've ever been able to snap up that premium plan for!

Everything You Need To Know About The Black Friday Paramount Plus Deal

Paramount Plus: $2.99 A Month For First Two Months | Use Code BLACKFRIDAY

Save up to 76% - Saddle up with Paramount Plus' Black Friday deal and secure either plan for a killer price of just $2.99 a month on both its Essential plan (usually $7.99 a month), or its more expensive Paramount Plus With Showtime plan (down from $12.99 a month). This discounted rate is available for the first two months, thereafter your subscription will default to the standard rate of whichever plan you choose. Home to Tulsa King, Landman, 1883, SEAL Team, and more, there's no better time to sign up. Expires December 4

