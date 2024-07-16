Move Over Paperwhite – I Write About Books And Movies All The Time And The Amazon Prime Day Kindle Scribe Deal Is The One To Go For

You might think it's one or the other when it comes to either being a reader or a fan of the movies, but I actually think the two can go hand-in-hand. That's why I think one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on the Kindle Scribe could be a perfect offer for CinemaBlend readers – if you're anything like me, anyway.

As well as writing about streaming and guides on how to watch the latest TV shows and movies, I also read and review books in my spare time over on Instagram. As you can imagine, that's a lot of taking notes as you go; calling out themes in a story, particular quotes I like, and anything else I might want to refer back to when writing up my review. As a self-confessed book worm, it also makes sense that I'm the type of person to always read the book first. But, with so many book to screen adaptations constantly in the works, I'll hold my hands up and admit that isn't always the case.

When I do manage it, though, having something like the Kindle Scribe would be so useful. And while in truth I only knew about this model of Kindle's existence today (having been a Paperwhite user until now), I am determined that it be the one Prime Day purchase I make this year – beyond even my beloved, carefully curated list of Amazon Prime Day streaming deals.

You'll need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime to benefit from the deal, but when you are all set up, you can save up to 31% on the Kindle Scribe, down from $339.99 to $234.99. That's over a $100 off.

Get The Best Amazon Prime Day Kindle Deal Below

Kindle Scribe, 16GB with Pen: $339.99 $234.99 at Amazon

Save 31% - The Kindle just got more versatile with the Kindle Scribe allowing you to both read and take note, all on one device. With the option between its basic and premium pen, save as much as 31% on the Kindle Scribe in this excellent Amazon Prime Day deal, and read and note take to your heart's content with a battery life that can last weeks and a screen that looks like paper.

With a 10.2" 300ppi display, it offers a like-paper experience and is the only Kindle that allows you the ability to take notes with its own sleek pen. There's the option to both write directly onto the digital books you're reading or in a notebook. You can write and sketch, and even convert your handwriting into text.

Claiming to have weeks of battery life, you have the choice of 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of storage (although keep in mind the offer is only available on the 16GB model), an adjustable warm backlight, and the option to access Audible with a Bluetooth speaker or headphones.

With a hectic 2024 TV schedule and the release of the first part of the Wicked adaptation looming, I've got plenty of material to read (and write about), and this certainly feels like the device to help me juggle both.

