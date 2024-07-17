You Don't Need A Prime Subscription To Get Paramount Plus' Excellent 50% Off Streaming Deal – But It Ends Tonight

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're likely aware that we're in the midst of another Amazon Prime Day event. And while there are Prime Day streaming deals out there, they require you to have a Prime subscription. That includes the Paramount Plus channel, which locks in the same saving. But I'm here to tell you you don't actually have to throw more dollars into the Bezos ether – you can get the same 50% saving by signing up directly for a Paramount Plus subscription.

Currently you can get Paramount Plus' more premium plan that throws in Showtime too for $5.99 a month for the first two months. Usually costing $11.99 a month, that's a nice $6 saving. And all you need to cash in on this deal is to subscribe before the end of today and quote the discount code SUMMER.

Better than more plastic inevitably headed into landfill, you also don't have to wait around for this purchase to arrive. With Paramount Plus with Showtime, you're unlocking a wealth of on-demand content including original TV shows, Paramount movies, and more.

From Fellow Travelers and Yellowjackets on Showtime, to plenty of Star Trek titles, Mayor of Kingtown, and the latest movies like Mean Girls, If starring Ryan Reynolds, and more.

The Paramount Plus Anti-Prime Day Deal

Paramount Plus with Showtime: 50% Off First 2 Months

Add Paramount Plus to your Prime Video subscription and if you sign up to the Prime Day channel deal, you can pay just $5.99 a month for your first two months. Usually costing $11.99 a month for its premium with Showtime plan, you can stream the iCarly reboot, Dungeons and Dragons, Drag Race All Stars, Yellowjackets, and more. Ends July 17.

After the two month period is up, your plan will default back to the $11.99 a month rate. If you wish to continue with your subscription, I definitely recommend paying for a year up front and saving 16% overall across the 12 months.

Why Get The Paramount Plus Streaming Deal?

For just $5.99 a month, you've got a lot of content at your fingertips to rinse through, especially when you get the best of both with both Paramount Plus and Showtime's library all in one. And there have been plenty of exciting titles out of the latter including Emma Stone's The Curse and Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer's heart-wrenching Fellow Travelers. Paramount Plus is also the place for Yellowstone spin-off 1883 and popular CBS shows like NCIS.

For sporting fans, Paramount plus offers live streams from the NFL, UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, and more. But only when you opt for Paramount Plus with Showtime for those free CBS and CBS Sports live streams.