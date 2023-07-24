Futurama's Bender Actor John DiMaggio Talks Returning For Hulu Revival Despite Not Getting Pay Boost He Fought For

Mostly good news, everyone! Futurama and the Planet Express crew are back for more sci-fi shenanigans via a new season on Hulu, and it’s like the Matt Groening creation never left our screens. The beloved series came closer than one might have expected to sounding very different, however, by way of shiny, metal ass-haver Bender, with longtime voice acting genius John DiMaggio initially holding out due to pay-related disputes with the studio . Thankfully for the fandom, the actor agreed to return as Bender a couple of weeks after the initial announcement, though it was only later when he revealed that his efforts went unrewarded by a pay boost. Ahead of Season 11’s streaming arrival amidst a pair of industry strikes, DiMaggio reflected on why he still chose to return.

John DiMaggio, who also reached deity-esque heights among fandoms for his work as Adventure Time’s Jake, spoke to Variety prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike about Bender being back (baby!), and candidly shared what influenced his decision when it was clear Hulu’s execs weren’t relenting during the back-and-forth negotiations. In his words:

I didn’t want, nor did my agent want, me standing outside of a house that I should have been having Thanksgiving dinner in. It was just like, OK, I gotta say yes, because I don’t want the demise of the show on my shoulders.’ They were ready to bring in other people. It was what it was.

Following the initial announcement that the Futurama cast was returning for more episodes sans DiMaggio, fans were quick to angrily react to even the idea of someone else voicing Bender, considering how inseparable the actor and character have become in the 24 years since the animated series first debuted on Fox. Which was followed by its eventual network cancellation, its first return via DVD features, its second return on Comedy Central, and then its second cancellation. To recast any of these characters at this point would be ridiculous (save for Billy West stepping down as Amy’s father).

So even beyond his own inherent love of playing Bender and bringing the egotistical bot to life opposite Fry, Leela and others, John DiMaggio was inspired to return as not to turn so many fans against the show that they otherwise would continue to love, while also no doubt avoiding years of having to answer questions about whoever Hulu had in line to replace him. Let’s all agree New Bender would have been about as successful as New Coke, even though the Futurama character has a better can. Hey-oooo!

DiMaggio was the only holdout at the time, with co-star Katey Sagal telling CinemaBlend it was the “easiest” decision to return. Though his efforts went unrewarded by way of financial compensation, he said he’s felt a lot of personal vindication from fan reactions and responses he’s heard in the months since it all went down. And with his complaints at the time now part of what’s fueling the streaming-related arguments for the WGA writers strike and the actors strike, he said he feels like he made his point known, saying:

When you’re David with a sling and you’re standing up to Goliath, you try to do what you can to get your side heard. I think I did.

Anyone who hasn't heard John DiMaggio back in action as Bender should definitely check out the Season 11 trailer below!