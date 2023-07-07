How To Watch Futurama Season 11 Online And Stream All-New Episodes

How to Watch Futurama Season 11

Watch Futurama Season 11: Synopsis

After nearly 10 years of reminiscing over Futurama reruns, Planet Express Delivery is back in business (again), and slinging out at least 20 all-new episodes. And unlike you sat reading this at home, Fry, Leela and the rest of the crew haven’t aged one bit, they have the time and energy for new adventures, and they still have all of their own teeth, especially Bender. Read our guide so you know exactly how to watch Futurama Season 11 online when new episodes land.

No matter how many times Futurama is canceled, Matt Groening and David X. Cohen simply scout out a new home planet and pick up where they left off, only with fresh tales of behind-the-scenes woe ripe for harvesting. This time the show's been revived by Hulu – known as 'Fulu' in the Futurama Season 11 trailer (embedded below) – and we're expecting plenty of allusions to the intervening years.

If you're new to the madcap world of Futurama, we're told that the new season can stand on its own, though dyed in the wool fans can look forward to the tying of many a long-loose thread, including a peek inside Nibbler’s litter box, the roots of evil Robot Santa, and the eventual fate of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.

Not only is practically the entire Futurama original cast back, but even the late Coolio will make one final appearance as KwanzaaBot. Not to be missed, we explain below how to watch Futurama Season 11 online where you are.

How to watch Futurama Season 11 in the US

Futurama Season 11 is the latest Hulu Original to drop directly onto the streaming service, with the premiere set for Monday, July 24 and new episodes scheduled for release at the same time every week at approximately 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET.

There are a number of Hulu subscription plans available. Opt for one of its on-demand plans only and get a 30-day free trial. After that, you can pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $14.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 85+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $68.99 a month, but no longer has a free trial period.

Watch Futurama Season 11 online with the Disney Plus bundle

Those in the US can get an even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney Plus bundle plan. Bringing together Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ under one subscription, there are now even more packages depending on exactly what you want to watch.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

The Disney Plus price that offers the best value for money is through the Disney Plus bundle, which adds in Hulu and ESPN Plus under one monthly subscription. Costing just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN Plus, saving a total of $16 if you were to subscribe separately. For a complete ad-free experience, you can remove commercials on Hulu and pay $19.99 a month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.

Watch Futurama Season 11 online in the UK

International audiences can watch Futurama Season 11 on Disney Plus. Futurama Season 11 arrives on Disney Plus on Monday, July 24, the same day as in the US.

If you're not already subscribed, you have the choice of two Disney Plus price points.

Opt for its £7.99 a month rate. Alternatively, save as much as 16% by paying £79.90 for a year upfront.

Watch Futurama Season 11 online in Canada

North of the border in Canada, you'll be able to start streaming Futurama Season 11 from Monday, July 24 through Disney Plus.

In Canada, Disney Plus costs either $11.99 a month or $119.99 annually.

Watch Futurama Season 11 in Australia

Down Under you can watch Futurama Season 11 with a Disney Plus subscription, starting Monday, July 24.

Opt between its monthly rate of $11.99, or pay for a year upfront and pay $119.99, getting 12 months for the price of 10.

Futurama Season 11 trailer

What is the release date of Futurama Season 11? The first episode of Futurama Season 11 will be released on Monday, July 24.