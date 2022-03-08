Gal Gadot's Netflix Action Movie Has Added An Army Of The Dead Star And More

After finding roots in Hollywood in the Fast and the Furious family and as the DCEU’s Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is keeping herself busy with a host of upcoming projects . One especially exciting one is a Mission: Impossible-style spy action thriller called Heart of Stone. The movie that was scored in a competitive bidding war by Netflix last year will star the actress alongside Fifty Shades ’ Jamie Dornan . And Heart of Stone just added four more actors to the project.

The upcoming action flick will also star Army of the Dead fan-favorite, Matthias Schweighöfer in an indisclosed role. The German actor had a breakout year in 2021 when he starred in Zack Snyder’s Netflix film and preceded to star and direct in the prequel Army of Thieves . He’s not the only new star boarding Heart of Stone either.

Per the Deadline report, Gal Gadot’s Death on the Nile co-star Sophie Okonedo will also re-team with the actress in the upcoming movie. Okonedo has an impressive resume across her thirty years as an actress, also finding memorable roles in Hotel Rwanda, The Secret Life of Bees and Aeon Flux.

Also, up-and-coming British-Chinese actress Jing Lusi is part of the Heart of Stone cast after finding a notable role in 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians and coming off filming roles in the upcoming Henry Cavill-led spy thriller Argylle and the new season of HBO Max’s Pennyworth. Finally, Paul Ready, who is a television actor from The Terror and Utopia is also on board the big-budget Netflix project.

It’s a solid lineup of actors who have put down solid work over the years and would fit right in a spy movie starring the likes of Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. If Heart of Stone follows suit with the typical spy genre, we’d expect these actors to either be part of Gadot’s entourage or amongst the villains she’ll have to infiltrate somehow.

At this time, we don’t have much details about what Heart of Stone will be about, but the movie comes from a script by Greg Rucka, who penned the script for the 2020 Netflix action flick The Old Guard alongside Allison Schroeder, who previously wrote Hidden Figures and Christopher Robin. Aeronauts and Peaky Blinders director Tom Harper is directing the movie.