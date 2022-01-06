When Wonder Woman 3 Will 'Probably' Begin Filming, According To Gal Gadot

On December 27, 2020, just two days after Wonder Woman 1984 premiered in both theaters and on HBO Max, Warner Bros. and DC Films officially greenlit Wonder Woman 3. This will mark Gal Gadot’s sixth outing as Diana of Themyscira (counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League) and third time working with director Patty Jenkins in the DC Comics space. However, according to Gadot, it’ll still be a while until Wonder Woman 3 finally starts rolling cameras.

Although Patty Jenkins has been thinking about to deliver in Wonder Woman 3 ever since Wonder Woman 1984 finished principal photography in early 2019, evidently there’s still plenty of work that still needs to be done on the story. Here’s the update Gal Gadot provided about the threequel in an extensive interview with InStyle:

We're developing the script right now. We'll probably start in a year and a half or so.

So as things stand now, Wonder Woman 3 likely won’t begin filming until summer 2023, which means that accounting for the extensive post-production process on a blockbuster like this, the earliest we could expect it is by summer 2024, but there’s also a chance it could be saved for sometime in 2025, i.e. close to half a decade after Wonder Woman 1984’s arrival. Even with Wonder Woman 1984 not coming out until a year past its originally announced release date, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was still just a three and a half year gap between it and its predecessor.

Still, you can’t rush putting together a movie, and considering Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins’ busy schedules, not to mention how the pandemic is still affecting our lives, it’s not entirely surprising that Wonder Woman 3’s shoot is so far away. Gadot is also set to star in projects like Disney’s live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarves remake, Heart of Stone, a miniseries about Hedy Lamar and a Cleopatra movie, the latter of which Jenkins was also once attached to helm. As for Jenkins, along with Wonder Woman 3, she still plans to make the Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron, although as of last November, its production reportedly won’t begin in 2022 as initially planned.

As far as Wonder Woman 3 is concerned, ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, we learned that it would be set in the present day and tie into the Amazons spinoff that takes place after Diana left Themyscira. However, a few weeks before Wonder Woman 1984 came out, Patty Jenkins said that she’d stopped working on the story she’d hashed out with Geoff Johns, one of the sequel’s co-writers. With Gal Gadot now saying that the script is still being developed, it’s possible Wonder Woman 3 went through a major overhaul, so it’s hard to say at this point what we can expect from it.

Naturally you can count on CinemaBlend to keep you informed about Wonder Woman 3’s progress when more significant updates come in, as well as news concerning other upcoming DC Comics movies.