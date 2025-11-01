A George A. Romero Movie With A Hilarious Stephen King Cameo Is Streaming For Free. And No, It's Not Horror

Whenever George A. Romero’s name comes up, images of ghouls overtaking farmhouses, shopping malls, underground bases, and walled-off cities come crashing in. I mean, Romero, who died in 2017, is often considered the godfather of zombies, thanks to his highly influential Living Dead franchise. However, did you know that on top of making some of the best horror movies of all time, Romero also put out incredible dramas now and then?

His 1981 classic, Knightriders, which features a hilarious Stephen King cameo, is a must-watch for Romero’s longtime fans and those who love modern spins on Arthurian legends. Best of all, this oft-forgotten gem is streaming… for free… on multiple platforms right now.

(Image credit: United Film Distribution Company)

Knightriders Is An Underrated Romero Film With Some Great Themes

Unlike the vast majority of George A. Romero’s work, Knightriders has no horror, fantasy, or supernatural qualities, but it does have the late filmmaker’s customary social commentary and well-developed characters. The movie follows King Billy (Ed Harris), the leader of a travelling troupe of motorcycle-riding jousters, as he attempts to live by his Arthurian ideals and find a better way of living outside the constraints and corruption of modern society.

Like Romero’s zombie films, there’s an internal struggle amongst the central group, one that could rip the gang apart and make its members easy prey for the rich and powerful outside their troupe. It’s about being true to oneself and the village, living by principles, and not falling victim to the ills of society. Plus, it has some killer motorcycle joust scenes!

(Image credit: United Film Distribution Company)

Stephen King’s ‘Hoagie Man’ Cameo Is Brief But Iconic

Before Stephen King and George A. Romero collaborated on great horror anthology projects like Creepshow and Tales from the Darkside, the pair worked together briefly on Knightriders, just in a different manner. Instead of writing the script or anything like that, the legendary horror author made a brief cameo as a guy named “Hoagie Man.”

This sloppy, crass, and rather annoying character only has a few seconds of screentime, but King makes the most of it with his can of Budweiser and a half-eaten hoagie in his hand. The look on his face while reacting to the motorcycle jousters is up there with his portrayal of the dim-witted titular character in “The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verill” from Creepshow.

(Image credit: United Film Distribution Company)

So, How Do You Watch Knightriders For Free?

It’s only fitting that a movie about people attempting to live outside modern capitalism would be available on so many free streaming platforms. While you can buy a DVD or Blu-ray copy for your collection of George A. Romero films, Knightriders is available for free on services like Plex, Pluto, the Roku Channel, and Kanopy (you just need a valid library card). Here’s how to watch on each of those platforms:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is admittedly a change of pace from Romero’s zombie movies. However, if you haven’t watched Knightriders before, or you simply want to revisit this hard-hitting drama, now’s your golden opportunity.