A George A. Romero Movie With A Hilarious Stephen King Cameo Is Streaming For Free. And No, It's Not Horror
You won't find zombies, but there are knights on motorcycles... and Stephen King!
Whenever George A. Romero’s name comes up, images of ghouls overtaking farmhouses, shopping malls, underground bases, and walled-off cities come crashing in. I mean, Romero, who died in 2017, is often considered the godfather of zombies, thanks to his highly influential Living Dead franchise. However, did you know that on top of making some of the best horror movies of all time, Romero also put out incredible dramas now and then?
His 1981 classic, Knightriders, which features a hilarious Stephen King cameo, is a must-watch for Romero’s longtime fans and those who love modern spins on Arthurian legends. Best of all, this oft-forgotten gem is streaming… for free… on multiple platforms right now.
Knightriders Is An Underrated Romero Film With Some Great Themes
Unlike the vast majority of George A. Romero’s work, Knightriders has no horror, fantasy, or supernatural qualities, but it does have the late filmmaker’s customary social commentary and well-developed characters. The movie follows King Billy (Ed Harris), the leader of a travelling troupe of motorcycle-riding jousters, as he attempts to live by his Arthurian ideals and find a better way of living outside the constraints and corruption of modern society.
Like Romero’s zombie films, there’s an internal struggle amongst the central group, one that could rip the gang apart and make its members easy prey for the rich and powerful outside their troupe. It’s about being true to oneself and the village, living by principles, and not falling victim to the ills of society. Plus, it has some killer motorcycle joust scenes!
Stephen King’s ‘Hoagie Man’ Cameo Is Brief But Iconic
Before Stephen King and George A. Romero collaborated on great horror anthology projects like Creepshow and Tales from the Darkside, the pair worked together briefly on Knightriders, just in a different manner. Instead of writing the script or anything like that, the legendary horror author made a brief cameo as a guy named “Hoagie Man.”
This sloppy, crass, and rather annoying character only has a few seconds of screentime, but King makes the most of it with his can of Budweiser and a half-eaten hoagie in his hand. The look on his face while reacting to the motorcycle jousters is up there with his portrayal of the dim-witted titular character in “The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verill” from Creepshow.
So, How Do You Watch Knightriders For Free?
It’s only fitting that a movie about people attempting to live outside modern capitalism would be available on so many free streaming platforms. While you can buy a DVD or Blu-ray copy for your collection of George A. Romero films, Knightriders is available for free on services like Plex, Pluto, the Roku Channel, and Kanopy (you just need a valid library card). Here’s how to watch on each of those platforms:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- Stream Knightriders on Plex.
- Stream Knightriders on Pluto.
- Stream Knightriders on Kanopy.
- Stream Knightriders on the Roku Channel.
This is admittedly a change of pace from Romero’s zombie movies. However, if you haven’t watched Knightriders before, or you simply want to revisit this hard-hitting drama, now’s your golden opportunity.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.