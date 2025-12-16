Celia Rose Gooding Wrapped As Uhura In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, See How She Celebrated

We're still waiting on Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to arrive on the 2026 TV schedule, but that hasn't stopped the actors from celebrating the end of their time as filming starts to wrap on the final season. After seeing Anson Mount share Jess Bush's parting gift and Christina Chong posting her trailer door, it's now Celia Rose Gooding's turn to celebrate.

After five seasons of playing Nyota Uhura, Gooding has officially finished filming her scenes in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' final season. The actress posted a wrap photo on her Instagram Stories, with her celebrating in front of her own trailer door. Take a look:

(Image credit: Celia Rose Gooding's Instagram Stories)

I had no idea the actors had engraved their character names on the backs of their comm badges, and now I'm eager to one day bid on the chance to own that unique piece of memorabilia. (Nobody bid against me.) Aside from that, it's great to see Celia Rose Gooding so happy to wrap her time on the series, presumably because getting to the finish line in a show is always cause for celebration.

And while there's always a chance Gooding could reprise her role as Uhura should Star Trek: Strange New Worlds get a TOS spinoff series, she took the opportunity to celebrate on the bridge one more time before she left. I wish she'd post the video of her twerking on the Captain's chair outside of IG Stories so we could immortalize it in gif form for future Star Trek discussions, but for now, we'll have to settle for this screenshot:

(Image credit: Celia Rose Gooding's Instagram Stories)

Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had its fair share of goofiness, but I've never seen anyone get down on the bridge like this. It's strangely jarring to witness given the esteem and reverence the captain's chair conjures up in the series, but it's absolutely hilarious all the same. It'd only be better if she were in costume as Uhura, but I'm sure there'd be some fans up in arms (or legs) about that.

It's inevitable, but we're reaching the point where the time gap between when the fandom and the actors experienced the show is widening. I do hope that by the time we get to interview the cast about the final season, they remember it well enough to share what they were feeling at the time, and anything else fun that happened during these final weeks of shooting.

More On Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Showrunners Get Real On How Its End Date Impacts Their Plans (And Whether A Paul Wesley-Led TOS Reboot Is On The Way)

We don't know what the final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will entail, though CinemaBlend was able to get some details from co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman about what to expect. He said they had an idea that the final episode would detail Kirk's first day on the job as captain of the Enterprise, which feels like an appropriate way to bridge the gap to the original series.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, questions still remain whether we'll be watching a Paul Wesley-led sequel series with our Paramount+ subscriptions in the next couple of years or not. All that seems certain for now is that there are many unknowns about what the future holds for Star Trek, and the overall direction beyond getting a movie in theaters and getting the upcoming series, Starfleet Academy, off the ground. We may see Celia Rose Gooding again in Trek, or this could be her final outing.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and other shows on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+, and get pumped because Season 4 is on the way in 2026! I know I'm excited to see what the cast and crew worked on in the new season, and I am hoping for some fresh and unexpected storylines that take us into the final season.