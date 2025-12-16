John Stamos’ Son Is Trolling Him Over Full House In An A+ Way

Nearly 40 years after its premiere, Full House remains one of the best sitcoms of all time. Thanks to streaming, fans old and new are discovering it every day, including the children of Full House's throwback-loving cast. John Stamos’ son is apparently now watching the TGIF sitcom, and he can’t help but troll his dad, thankfully in an A+ way.

While Stamos has done a handful of projects since starring as Uncle Jesse, he can’t seem to get away from it, even at home now. During a recent appearance on Today, he was asked by co-host Craig Melvin if his son was now watching Full House, and Stamos confirmed that he is, but also shared the hilarious reason for it:

He watches it to mock me. [It’ll be] like, ‘Billy, put your toys away.’ [He’s like,] ‘You got it, dude!’ He’s giving me catchphrases, he wants his own catchphrase.

Stamos and his wife Caitlin welcomed Billy into the world in 2018, and now that he’s seven, it sounds like he’s really starting to grasp the scope of who his father is. It’s a pretty funny realization, too. The fact that Stamos had to spend so long hearing “You got it, dude,” only to have to deal with it again from his own son (and probably more than he’d like) is truly A+ trolling. The fact that the kiddo also wants his own catchphrase might just be the best part because, really, who wouldn’t want to have their own saying?

That’s not all. Stamos also shared that Billy has been giving his own critiques of the series, and had an idea that is both hilarious and not surprising coming from a 7-year-old, and it really makes me wonder how the show would have turned out had it gone down that route all those years ago. In relation to the show's character ensemble, Stamos said:

The other day he goes, ‘If they had superpowers, it’d be a little bit better.’

I absolutely love that Billy is trolling his dad when it comes to Full House by not just saying catchphrases but also giving his own opinion on how the show would be better. Of course, Full House ran for eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes and is a cultural phenomenon to this day, so I think it’s pretty safe to say that even without the superpowers, the show is a success. But that doesn’t really seem to matter to Billy, because at his age, kids believe that everything needs to be superpowered.

Plus, I think we can all agree Danny Tanner's cleaning skills were nothing short of super.

Perhaps if there is another Full House series in the very distant future, it doesn’t have to be just Golden Girls-esque like Jodie Sweetin suggested. Maybe there can be some type of superhero aspect of it, even if it is just in a crazy dream sequence. You never know. At the very least, it’s fun that John Stamos’ kid is watching Full House, regardless of the reason and the jokes that come along with it. Maybe he’ll even follow in his dad’s footsteps and lead a sitcom in the future where he can have his own catchphrase and superpowers.