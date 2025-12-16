After Stranger Things 5 Caused A Huge Boost For Diana Ross, Here’s How Songs Can Lead To New Volume 2 Clues If You Act Fast

Stranger Things fans are already weeks into the break between Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Season 5 in the 2025 TV schedule, and the wait still isn't over. That said, new data proves that the show scored some big wins beyond Netflix viewership numbers, and – appropriately after the importance of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" in Season 4 – music will be key to uncovering new clues for Volume 2 ahead of its arrival with a Netflix subscription.

First things for, though: let's hear it for Diana Ross!

Classics Are Coming Back

After Kate Bush's classic "Running Up That Hill" rose to the top of the charts in 2022 after being used as Max's life-saving song, perhaps it's no surprise that Stranger Things Season 5's tunes are causing an '80s resurgence on Spotify. According to data from the music streamer, Diana Ross' "Upside Down" (1980) has increased by a massive 1250% in global Gen Z streams, as as well as a 510% increase in global streams overall and 3538% increase in global searches.

Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now" (1987) comes in second in two of the three categories, followed by The Chordette's "Mr. Sandman" (1954) at #3 and ABBA's "Fernando" (1976) at #4. I'd say that it's a very safe bet that Tiffany fans in '87 weren't picturing a little girl trapped in a mind prison while listening to the song, and ABBA listeners back in the '70s couldn't have imagined that a suburban mom would be facing off against a Demogorgon to "Fernando.".

I do have to commend the Stranger Things team for not using Diana Ross' "Upside Down" in one of the first four seasons. It might have been tempting since the Upside Down has been part of the series going back to the beginning, but it's fitting that the song was saved until the final season with Robin (Maya Hawke) playing the tune at The Squawk.

How To Get New Clues For Volume 2

While fans will have to wait for Volume 2 to hear the next slate of songs that will undoubtedly get boosts on Spotify, there is another option for clues about what's to come. Starting on Tuesday, December 16, the Stranger Things official playlist on Spotify will be taken over by Hawkins' WSQK, a.k.a. The Squawk. Robin will be the host, with messages playing from Maya Hawke herself that will include clues for the upcoming second volume.

This isn't an opportunity that will be available during the entire rest of the wait for next episodes, and the clues will only drop daily from December 16 - 18. New messages from Robin are set to play every morning at 8 a.m. ET, which is great news for those of us in ET but perhaps not so great for any late sleepers in PT.

While not every broadcast will be a clue, you'll want to follow the example of the Stranger Things characters by taking note of any numbers that Robin mentions. The final clue will be broadcast on December 18, and participants will have the key to learn more ahead of the Volume 2 premiere. The experience is available globally, although only within the Spotify mobile app.

This is an option for fans to get in the Stranger Things spirit even while the wait for new episodes continues. After the first batch released just in time for Thanksgiving, Netflix is continuing to time releases to holidays with Volume 2 premiering on Christmas Day. The series finale, which the Duffer Brothers confirmed to run for just over two hours, will end the Stranger Things era on New Year's Eve.